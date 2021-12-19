Take a look at these homes on the market in Rock Hill

(Rock Hill, SC) If you’re thinking about buying or just wondering what kind of homes are on the market, check out these listings in Rock Hill. Whether you’re looking for a modest two-bedroom or something more spacious, there are options here to suit a range of buyers.

These listings are from our classifieds:

6415 Stirling Lane, Indian Land, 29707 5 Beds 4 Baths | $515,000 | Single Family Residence | 3,038 Square Feet | Built in None

Beautiful floor plan in Belair on a quiet cul-de-sac with a private fenced backyard. Step into the front and you will notice the beautiful foyer with an office featuring a bay window on one side and dining room on the other. The living area features grand ceiling height and a wall of windows for lots of natural light and a gas fireplace for the cozy nights. Open floor plan with a butlers pantry leading into the dining room. Hardwood flooring through the main. A kitchen that is perfect for entertaining with a large island and extra cabinet space. Gas stove with built in oven and convection microwave are featured in this cooks kitchen. Primary bedroom on the main floor with trey ceiling and a large bath. Upstairs has lots of space in the bedrooms and plenty of storage. 5th BR can be a large bonus. Unlimited possibilities with the space. Backyard is an oasis. Relax under the pergola overlooking beautiful lawn. Call now before it is gone.

270 Old Chisholm Rd, Rock Hill, 29732 3 Beds 2 Baths | $329,900 | Single Family Residence | 1,469 Square Feet | Built in 2021

Don't miss this hidden gem! NEW CONSTRUCTION HOME located close to everything but far enough away for escape. This charming home offers a spacious and open floor plan, awesome kitchen with marble countertops and new stainless steel appliances. Beautiful flooring throughout all main areas, ceramic tile in bathrooms, and carpet in the bedrooms. Full primary suite with handsome bathroom including desirable finishes and large double vanity. Walk into this low maintenance home with ease of mind with everything being NEW, so all you have to do is move in and enjoy! Call today to schedule a showing and fall in love!

2115 Bon Villa Way, Tega Cay, 29708 3 Beds 2 Baths | $416,000 | Single Family Residence | 2,279 Square Feet | Built in 1990

Come check out this fantastic 3 bedroom, 2 bath home with a finished basement, enclosed deck, enclosed back porch, Bonus room, stainless steel appliances, granite counter tops, and so much more!

1214 Sanders Street, Rock Hill, 29732 3 Beds 2 Baths | $225,000 | Single Family Residence | 1,177 Square Feet | Built in 2005

Adorable Ranch Home, tucked away in a quaint neighborhood updated and ready for new owners. Large living room features a Vaulted Ceiling and a gorgeous open floor plan. For the chef of the house, enjoy a large kitchen with plenty of cabinet space. Master suite comes with a walk-in-closet, a private bathroom with dual vanities and shower. Separate laundry room with shelving on the Main floor. Two secondary bedrooms are both a great size. Excellent location, close to your local favorites, shopping, entertainment, restaurants, parks, Winthrop University, just to name a few... Easy access to I-77. Tons of upgrades incl. Water Heater 2018, New AC 2021 and more. Likely one of the few homes in this area under 300K! Make it a short day and show your client this listing.

