Take a look at these homes on the Saint Augustine market now

(Saint Augustine, FL) If you’re thinking about buying or just wondering what kind of homes are on the market, check out these listings in Saint Augustine. Whether you’re looking for a modest two-bedroom or something more spacious, there are options here to suit a range of buyers.

Check out these listings from our classifieds:

289 Moses Creek Blvd, St Augustine, 32086 3 Beds 2 Baths | $469,900 | Single Family Residence | 2,052 Square Feet | Built in 2004

Welcome To Moses Creek Estates! A Beautiful,Established Community In Southern St Augustine. You Can Be The Next Proud Owner Of This 3 Bedroom,2 Bath,Lakefront,Concrete Block,Pool Home And Enjoy All It Has To Offer. A Large Front Porch,Perfect Place To Gather Or You Can Sit By The Heated Pool & Spa In Your Expansive Screened Lanai. When You Step Inside Your Eye Will Be Drawn To The Gas Fireplace With New Tile Surround And The Open Floor Plan Allowing You To Engage With Your Guests While Preparing A Meal. For The True Chef In The Family,A Gas Stove Rounds Out The Stainless Appliances,Including A New Fridge And Almost New Dishwasher. Kitchen Cabinets Have New Hardware & Are Freshly Painted. Spacious Pantry,Too! Quaint French Doors Off The Foyer Lead To The Office,Just Perfect For Working From Home. This Split Floor Plan Allows For Plenty Of Privacy. The Primary Bedroom Has It's Own Door To The Pool Area And An Adorable Reading Nook When You Need To Some Quiet Time.,The Primary Bath Has Double Vanities,Walk-in Shower And A Garden Tub. The Custom Closet Is Enormous!! The Other 2 Bedrooms Are On The Other Side Of The House And Share The Guest Bath. Utility Sink In The Side-entry 2 Car Garage So Easy Clean Up After Gardening. Private Well For Irrigation For Keeping The Lawn Lush & Green. Pool Is 8 Ft At Deepest Point. Low Hoa Fees,No Cdd Fees,Fema Zone X & Less Than 5 Miles To Crescent Beach!! What More Could You Ask For?

207 Inlet Dr, St Augustine, 32080 3 Beds 6 Baths | $3,600,000 | Single Family Residence | 7,133 Square Feet | Built in 1982

Just over the Bridge of Lions, near the tip of the Davis Shores peninsula, you'll find this elegant and stately French Baroque manor home with a slate Mansard Roof. Boasting 215 linear ft of Intracoastal/Matanzas Bay frontage (total lot size is .81 acre), enjoy your panoramic views of Porpoise Point, Vilano Bridge, Castillos San Marcos Fort and Historic St Augustine - dolphins, birds and boaters offer ever-changing views! Circular driveway and classic entry beckon you into the foyer, complete with checkerboard marble, gleaming wood spiral staircase and your initial introduction to the sprawling 4300+ sq ft on the main floor.

172 Avenida Menendez, St Augustine, 32084 2 Beds 2 Baths | $998,000 | Single Family Residence | 2,327 Square Feet | Built in 1801

Steeped In History,We Wish The Walls Of This Second Spanish Period Residence Could Only Talk And Regale Us With Tales Dating Back To The Early 1800s. The Original Single-story Coquina Structure Was Built In 1801 In Accordance With The Decree Of King Philip Of Spain Who Commanded All Houses Be Built Right On The Street With Surrounding Walls For Defensive Purposes. In Those Days,This Home Was Oriented To Marine St With Its Back To The Matanzas River. In The Mid 1800s A Wooden Upper Story Was Added,Then A 3 Or 4 Sided Wraparound Porch Appeared And The House Was Trimmed With Gingerbread. A 2-story Wing On The South Side From 1913 Completed The Dwelling You See Today. Some 100 Years Ago,The Orientation Was Changed From Marine St To Avenida Menendez Which Runs Along The Intracoastal Waterway With Its Delightful Breeze. Set Back From The Street,With A Supremely Private Front Yard (a Rare Thing Amongst The Bayfront Properties),We Invite You To Drink In The Expansive Water View Under,The Beacon Of The Lighthouse And Admire Other Architectural Gems Along The Street. Now Turn Your Sights On #172 And Imagine Lazy Days Spent On The Covered Porch Overlooking The Bay. Pass By The Fountain And A Sheltered Courtyard On The Left Is Just Off The Kitchen Door. A Small Covered Patio Leads To The Entry Door Which Invites You Into The Dining Room With A Large Living Room Behind It. Generous Spaces For Daily Living And For Continuing The Tradition Of Hosting Dinner Parties. Eat-in Kitchen Opens To Patio And Also To Marine St Entry. Under The Stair 1/2 Bath Is Nicely Tucked Away. Upstairs,The "landing" Is A Great Office Space If You Can Stop Looking Out The Windows. Bedrooms Flank Family Room Where A Fireplace Waits For Cool Evenings And Juliet Balcony Lets You Look Up And Down Marine St. Primary Bedroom Is On The South End And Has Private Access To The Full Bathroom Which Also Opens To The Common Area. 2nd Bedroom Is On The North Side. Step On The Front Porch,Pick A Comfortable Chair And Prepare To Be Delighted. The Roof Overhang Provides An Extra Measure Of Privacy So You Can Enjoy People-watching And The Boats Going Along Without Being Noticed By Passersby Who Inevitably Stop To Admire The House And Garden. Life In The Historic District Is A Gift. No Short-term Rentals Means You Get To Know Your Neighbors Who Will Fetch Your Paper And Feed Your Cat When You're Out Of Town. 2 Blocks Along The Esplanade Delivers You To The Center Of Our Beloved City. Welcome...

1700 Brian Way, St Augustine, 32084 3 Beds 2 Baths | $89,900 | Mobile Home | 1,274 Square Feet | Built in 1985

Home Being Sold In As-is Condition. Only Cash Offers With Proof Of Funds Accepted.

