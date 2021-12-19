Greenville-curious? These homes are on the market

(Greenville, NC) New construction? An art-deco masterpiece? These listings in Greenville will give you a sense of what you can find on the market today. Whether you’re looking for a new home on acreage or a fixer-upper close to amenities, you can probably find a listing here to suit you.

These listings are from our classifieds:

3809 Ashcroft Drive, Winterville, 28590 3 Beds 3 Baths | $269,900 | Single Family Residence | 1,710 Square Feet | Built in 2021

New construction in Ashcroft Village! This is a 3 bedroom 2.5 bath home with all bedrooms upstairs! Features formal dining room! Estimated completion November 15, 2021!

1208 Riverstone Drive, Greenville, 27858 5 Beds 3 Baths | $305,565 | Single Family Residence | 2,453 Square Feet | Built in 2021

Riverbend is D.R. Hortons' next community located in Greenville, which will be conveniently located off NC-33, where you will be able to enjoy a quick commute to Vidant Health, Credit Unions, and other major employers. This community has easy access to restaurants, grocery, and shopping at nearby Hardee Crossings and all along NC-33. We will offer a selection of disparate new construction homes including ranch and 2-story options.The Chelsea floorplan includes a first floor bedroom with a full accessible bathroom, open kitchen space with grey cabinetry. Upstairs, comes with an owners suite featuring vaulted ceilings, a 5 ft shower, and walk-in closet; also enjoy the space comfort of 3 additional bedrooms.Your new home also includes our smart home technology package! A D.R. Horton Smart Home is equipped with technology that includes the following: a Z-Wave programmable thermostat, a Z-Wave door lock, a Z-Wave wireless switch, a touchscreen Smart Home control panel, an automation platform from Alarm.com; a SkyBell video doorbell; and an Amazon Show 5.

3151 Emery Drive, Greenville, 27858 3 Beds 4 Baths | $454,900 | Single Family Residence | 2,800 Square Feet | Built in 2021

New construction in Poplar Grove West designed and built by Randy Randolph. Mid December completion,, two minutes from Chicod Schools, 5 minutes from DH Conley. No city taxes, large lot, covenant protected neighborhood. Covered front porch, screened rear porch. LVP throughout common areas, tile in laundry and baths, carpet in bedrooms and bonus room. Two staircases; one to upper bedrooms and second to bonus room and attic storage. Open kitchen with work island, wall ovens, ceiling hood/vent. Two pantries. Quartz tops, tile back splash, soft close doors and drawers. Living room with fireplace, wainscoting and coffered ceiling. Master on first level. Two bedrooms and two baths upstairs. Guest bath near laundry room. Smart home wiring, surround sound speakers, dedicated control panel, and more.

405 Edenton Court, Winterville, 28590 3 Beds 2 Baths | $250,000 | Single Family Residence | 1,781 Square Feet | Built in 2002

A Will Kuhn built home. Fall in love with this home immediately!! Stunning home in desirable Main Street Village, located in a cul-de-sac!! This three bed, two bath charmer has a fully finished bonus room with a large walk-in attic off bonus. Homes features an open, airy split floor plan with vaulted ceilings and an abundance of natural light, gas logs fireplace. Fresh interior paint. Spacious first floor master suite with trey ceiling. New roof in 2021 and HVAC was replaced in 2018. Two car, attached garage. Back patio overlooks partially fenced yard with a wired storage shed in the back. Don't miss this beauty! It won't last long!

