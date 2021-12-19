ContributorsPublishersAdvertisers
Fargo, ND

Take a look at these homes on the Fargo market now

Fargo News Alert
 2 days ago

(Fargo, ND) If you’ve been thinking about buying a home, there aren’t many reasons not to check out one of these homes on the market in Fargo. Whether you’re looking for a new home on acreage or a fixer-upper close to amenities, you can probably find a listing here to suit you.

These listings are from our classifieds:

1620 20Th Ave, Minot, 58103

2 Beds 2 Baths | $115,000 | Condominium | 1,080 Square Feet | Built in 2012

Welcome home to this main floor condo that offers 2 bedrooms and 2 full baths! The open concept design allows you to function with ease and never missing a beat! The master has a walk in closet and private en suite and bedroom #2 has a good sized closet as well. The kitchen offers SS appliances and a pantry. Condo fee includes water and exterior insurance. Agent is related to the seller. Call your favorite realtor today!

For open house information, contact MELISSA PARMER, KW Inspire Realty at 701-838-6800

(ID: realtor---3yd-MMLSND-212045)

1201 11 Street, Fargo, 58103

3 Beds 2 Baths | $219,500 | Single Family Residence | 1,984 Square Feet | Built in 1925

This charming 2 story home is something you have to see for yourself. As you walk in the front door, you instantly feel at ease in the welcoming living room featuring natural light, hardwood floors, and custom features throughout the home. You'll fall in love with the updated kitchen featuring stainless steel appliances and custom paint. Head upstairs to relax in one of the 3 bedrooms or clean up in the full bathroom. Downstairs is an open canvas, just waiting for you to personalize it. The large backyard has plenty of room to enjoy the great outdoors! Call your favorite REALTOR(r) today to book your showing, this home won't last long! Owner/Agent

For open house information, contact Cynthia Engberg, KW Inspire Realty Keller Williams at 701-356-5000

(ID: realtor---3yd-FMAARND-21-5944)

5513 11 Street, West Fargo, 58078

4 Beds 3 Baths | $310,099 | Single Family Residence | 2,120 Square Feet | Built in 2021

Beautiful Franklin floorplan situated in the Wilds Subdivision of West Fargo! This brand-new, custom home boasts 4 of bedrooms, 3 bathrooms, 2 garage stalls, and 1998 sqft of living space. With time to still choose selections, make this home your own with custom cabinetry, granite/quartz countertops, backsplash, and more! Call your favorite realtor TODAY!

For open house information, contact Mike Kane Raboin Realty

(ID: realtor---3yd-FMAARND-21-4999)

1656 6 Street, West Fargo, 58078

3 Beds 2 Baths | $210,000 | 1,672 Square Feet | Built in 2004

The twinhome you've been looking for is finally here! Huge corner lot in the mature elmwood court neighborhood. Outside enjoy a fully fenced yard with a wood deck and shed. Inside you'll find an open concept kitchen/living room area, 3 bedrooms and 2 full bathrooms. Call today before it's gone. *Interior photos will be added soon

For open house information, contact Patrick D Stoa, KW Inspire Realty Keller Williams at 701-356-5000

(ID: realtor---3yd-FMAARND-21-6312)

