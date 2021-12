Cleveland’s game at Atlanta was postponed Dec. 19 in response to rising coronavirus numbers and with the Cavaliers are now dealing with an outbreak. The Cavaliers had five players test positive Dec. 19. The team announced center Jarrett Allen, forwards Lamar Stevens and Dylan Windler and guards Denzel Valentine and RJ Nembhard have entered the NBA’s health and safety protocols. They join Isaac Okoro and Evan Mobley, who entered the protocols previously. Further updates will be provided at the appropriate time.

NBA ・ 2 DAYS AGO