Charlottesville-curious? These homes are on the market

(Charlottesville, VA) New construction? An art-deco masterpiece? These listings in Charlottesville will give you a sense of what you can find on the market today. Whether you’re looking for a modest two-bedroom or something more spacious, there are options here to suit a range of buyers.

These listings are from our classifieds:

57 Loyola Way, Charlottesville, 22902 3 Beds 4 Baths | $332,445 | Single Family Attached | 2,032 Square Feet | Built in 2021

You can build a home you love, closer to all the things you love about Charlottesville. Customizable floorplans give you the freedom to build a home that works for you – the perfect home theater, your dream gourmet kitchen, or a home office with a private terrace and mountain views. Low maintenance finishes make upkeep a breeze and you can say goodbye to never-ending lawn care! Five minutes to 5th Street Station, the Monticello Trail, Belmont Park, Interstate 64, or local winery tasting rooms. Ten minutes to your dinner reservation on the Downtown Mall or eating apples on top of Carters Mountain. Visit the Monroe model home today and learn more about living at Spring Hill Village! 2021 Completion. Similar photos.

2057 Shifflett Rd, Free Union, 22940 2 Beds 1 Bath | $198,000 | Single Family Residence | 2,658 Square Feet | Built in 1942

Situated across the street from Stone Mountain Vineyards, this 2 acre mountain property features a cabin with an open concept, unique finishings, unfinished walk-in attic and root cellar plus a separate 2 story building with electric that could be used as a studio or workshop. In the cabin the living room has a stone chimney and woodstove with blower. Kitchen features counters with leather finish, breakfast bar with a lighted glass block accent and gas cooktop. 2 bedrooms each with their own porch. Bathroom includes a stand-up shower and slate tile floor. Partially covered back porch overlooks backyard. The upper level of the building features built-in work benches and the lower level has a woodstove; there is electric, but no plumbing. Seasonal mountain views with potential for year around views. Metal roofs are 1.5 years old. Located off a state maintained road; no HOA. Only 2.5 hour drive to DC and 2 hour drive to Richmond. Many local wineries within a 20 minute drive and a 30 minute drive to the Shenandoah National Park Swift Run Gap entrance. Your mountain retreat awaits! All personal property conveys including all furnishings.

23 Old Trail Dr, Crozet, 22932 4 Beds 4 Baths | $507,406 | Single Family Attached | 2,140 Square Feet | Built in 2022

Under Construction for Spring 2022 Delivery. This 4BR/3.5 Bath End-Unit Bainbridge Townhome w/Rear-Load 2-Car Garage in Old Trail features a light filled open main level w/ great room, kitchen, & dining. Upstairs, enjoy a spacious primary suite with walk-in closet and luxurious bathroom. Two additional bedrooms, a full bath, and side-by-side laundry complete this 3-level townhome. Conveniently located near walking trails, shops, dining, pool, and golf course. Every home is Pearl Certified and HERS scored by a third party to ensure quality, comfort, and peace of mind. Price includes 8x20 covered Trex deck, vaulted primary BR ceiling, and design center upgrades featuring quartz counters, marble backsplash, and laminate floors. Similar photos.

165 Claibourne Rd, Crozet, 22932 4 Beds 3 Baths | $652,469 | Single Family Residence | 2,643 Square Feet | Built in 2021

For Immediate Delivery! The Aspen Model Home by Greenwood. 4 Bedroom, 2.5 Bath with Study and Loft. Beautiful open floorplan with walk-in pantry and drop zone in addition to the large kitchen that flows conveniently into the family room and dining area. The upstairs showcases a loft with two story ceiling and stacked windows that fill the home with natural light. 4 bedrooms, spa-like baths, luxurious owner's suite with the convenience of a connected laundry room for the way you live. Quality features throughout, including 2x6 exterior walls, R-21 insulation, energy efficient windows, stunning elevations, wood shelving, tankless water heater and energy efficient HVAC and so much more. Contact the showing agent on this listing to book an appointment or a virtual tour through Facetime. The health and well-being of our team, our partners and clients are paramount. We are actively monitoring the situation with COVID-19 and are taking necessary steps at our sales centers and construction sites to help keep everyone safe.

