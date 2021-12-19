Take a look at these homes for sale in Redding

(Redding, CA) There aren’t many better ways to get a sense for what you might love in a home in Redding than checking out what’s on the market now. Whether you’re looking for a new home on acreage or a fixer-upper close to amenities, you can probably find a listing here to suit you.

Check out these listings from our classifieds:

3998 Cambria Dr, Redding, 96002 3 Beds 2 Baths | $369,900 | Single Family Residence | 1,421 Square Feet | Built in 2003

Great Meridian Pointe home centrally located and ready for new owner. Private backyard and patio area. Upgraded vinyl plank flooring throughout kitchen, living room and hallways. Vaulted ceilings and open floor plan. Near the end of a quiet east Redding culdesac. Large lot and Seasonal creek behind home.

For open house information, contact Nate Molter, Broker Associate, EXP Realty of California, Inc. at 888-584-9427

15160 Diggins Way, Redding, 96001 5 Beds 4 Baths | $769,000 | Single Family Residence | 2,695 Square Feet | Built in 2015

Gorgeous is the only word for this home that sits on 10 acres! Beautiful views of Mt. Lassen from not only the living room but the entry, dining area, kitchen and bedroom! This home is for the discerning buyer who wants quality! The home was built by local builder, Rob Wright. The owners are immaculate and chose quality finishes. This home offers 4 bedrooms; 2 ensuite bedrooms plus an office without sacrificing size! Many custom and thoughtful features that you have to see in person! This home is energy efficient, no need for solar. Located in the Grant School District, close to Whiskeytown Lake, bike and hiking trails! You will have plenty of time to enjoy all the local activities as there is no work to be done-move in and make it your home!

For open house information, contact Sandra M Dole, Vista Real Estate at 530-247-0700

15160 Nova Ln, Shasta, 96087 3 Beds 2 Baths | $349,000 | Single Family Residence | 1,504 Square Feet | Built in 1980

Spectacular private hilltop home on nearly 5 acres just 1.7 miles from the recreational paradise of Whiskeytown lake and national park. This home features 3 bedrooms and 2 bathrooms, plus a bonus room and indoor laundry. Wood stove and HVAC to keep comfortable all year long. 2 car garage and several outbuildings surrounded by tall pines and forested hard wood trees. Private gated entrance and a peaceful surrounding with filtered panoramic views.

For open house information, contact Todd Janes, Venture Properties at 530-229-1000

18258 View Point Dr, Anderson, 96007 3 Beds 2 Baths | $215,000 | 1,352 Square Feet | Built in 1989

Cosmetic fixer in Happy Valley close to 273 for an easy commute. Circle drive with a huge front carport and RV/toy parking just to the side of the home. Bathrooms are nice and the floorplan is split with 2 bedrooms on one side and the main bedroom on the other. The big ticket items appear solid. Perfect for the do it yourselfer who can put in some flooring, paint and take care of random repairs around the house. Sellers are willing to do some work to the home so a deal can be made. Many possibilities here.

For open house information, contact Edward Joseph Lenzer, EXP Realty of California, Inc. at 888-584-9427