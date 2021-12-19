Check out these Tuscaloosa homes on the market

(Tuscaloosa, AL) New construction? An art-deco masterpiece? These listings in Tuscaloosa will give you a sense of what you can find on the market today. Whether you’re looking for a new home on acreage or a fixer-upper close to amenities, you can probably find a listing here to suit you.

Here are a selection of listings from our classifieds:

3905 17Th St Ne, Tuscaloosa, 35404 4 Beds 2 Baths | $64,900 | Single Family Residence | 1,800 Square Feet | Built in 1962

Excellent opportunity for investors, flippers, or those just looking for a great deal on a home! 3905 17th St NE features 4 bedrooms, 2 bathrooms, & so much potential! This home is zoned for Holt Elementary School and is less than a 10 minute drive to the University of Alabama. Don't miss out on a great house at an even better price- schedule a showing today!

7214 Trestle Place, Northport, 35473 3 Beds 2 Baths | $262,395 | Single Family Residence | 1,618 Square Feet | Built in None

The Aria offers an open-concept, one-level plan with 3 bedrooms, 2 bathrooms and 1,618 square feet. The kitchen features a generous amount of cabinet space and an island for extra storage and food preparation space. The large Bedroom One has a vaulted ceiling, and the en suite has double vanities, a soaking garden tub with separate shower, and an oversized walk-in closet. Two additional bedrooms share the second full bathroom. Quality materials and workmanship throughout, with superior attention to detail, plus a one-year builders warranty. Your new home also includes our smart home technology package! A D.R. Horton Smart Home is equipped with technology that includes the following: a Z-Wave programmable thermostat manufactured by Honeywell; a Z-Wave door lock manufactured by Kwikset; a Z-Wave wireless switch manufactured by Eaton Corporation; a Qolsys, Inc. touchscreen Smart Home control device; an automation platform from Alarm.com; a SkyBell video doorbell; and an Amazon Echo Dot.* Talk to a New Home Sales Agent for details.

9420 Ranch Circle, Tuscaloosa, 35405 5 Beds 3 Baths | $319,095 | Single Family Residence | 2,632 Square Feet | Built in None

Be the first to know about Fields Crossing, our newest premiere community in Tuscaloosa! This ideally located community features home plans up to 2,618 square feet, with elegant kitchens, stylish and durable flooring, and our smart home technology package. Fields Crossing is conveniently tucked away off Highway 69, ensuring you quick access to all the fine dining, shopping, and entertainment that Tuscaloosa, Alabama has to offer. Home to the University of Alabama, Tuscaloosa is a bustling city of innovation and economic growth, featuring a lively downtown district, the largest outdoor amphitheater in West Alabama, the River Market, and the Gateway Innovation and Discovery Center. Tuscaloosa is perfect for outdoor-inspired lifestyles, with its winding two-mile path along the Black Warrior River, and almost 2,000 acres of green space including over 35 parks, boat landings, six activity centers, and an 18-hole award winning golf course. Call today to get on the list to receive exclusive community updates, pricing and grand opening information as it becomes available.

9013 Cotton Field Circle, Tuscaloosa, 35405 3 Beds 2 Baths | $205,000 | Single Family Residence | 1,263 Square Feet | Built in 2007

Check out this beautiful 3 bedroom, 2 bath home in the neighborhood of Fields Crossing, located in the 69 South area! This home offers hardwood floors in the foyer, living room, and hallways. The kitchen and bathroom feature vinyl planking flooring. You can enjoy outdoor entertainment under the back patio while having family time in the big fenced-in back yard. This home is minutes away from Hillcrest High School and Taylorville Primary Elementary School. Don't miss out on this beautiful home!!!

