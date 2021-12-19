On the hunt for a home in Athens? These houses are on the market

(Athens, GA) If you’ve been thinking about buying a home, there aren’t many reasons not to check out one of these homes on the market in Athens. Whether you’re looking for a modest two-bedroom or something more spacious, there are options here to suit a range of buyers.

These listings are from our classifieds:

126 Briarcliff Road, Athens, 30606 3 Beds 3 Baths | $379,999 | Condominium | 2,175 Square Feet | Built in 2003

Don't miss this end-unit condo located in the heart of Athens! Downstairs offers a large living area, eat-in kitchen and screened porch. Master suite plus two additional bedrooms are located upstairs, as well as a laundry room. This is an opportunity you don't want to miss! Call today for a showing.

385 Somerset Drive, Athens, 30606 2 Beds 2 Baths | $230,000 | Cabin | 1,428 Square Feet | Built in 1968

Great Investment Opportunity! Cottage in the Woods - Open Concept Bungalow with vaulted ceiling throughout the main living area. Current large owner suite is split into two smaller bedrooms. Rustic wood accented ceiling in the main living area lends so much charm to this eclectic mid-century modern home. The house sits creekside with large back yard and huge deck, perfect for relaxing or entertaining a large crowd. Set up a hammock near the creek and be one with nature. Surrounded by woods, it's not uncommon to see deer and other wildlife wandering through the yard. Large exterior access crawlspace provides lots of storage room. While the house features a recently updated central heat and air system there is also a wood stove in the living room for secondary heating. Lots of built in storage and shelving in the living area. There is also a greenhouse on the property. Laundry area not pictured is off the full bathroom area.

640 Holman Avenue, Athens, 30601 2 Beds 2 Baths | $389,000 | Single Family Residence | 1,313 Square Feet | Built in 1952

Newly renovated home near ARMC. This 2br/2bath home has been recently updated and ready for move-in! You may notice this 2br is larger than most 2br homes in the area, partly because it has a small bonus room that would function perfect as a nursery or small sitting area. The home features hardwood floor throughout with updated flooring in bathrooms. The kitchen has been overhaled with new cabinets, flooring, and appliances. The backyard will be perfect for entertaining with its open spaces and large covered back porch. Seller is a Licensed Realtor in Ga.

136 Old Princeton Road, Athens, 30606 4 Beds 4 Baths | $737,500 | Single Family Residence | 3,210 Square Feet | Built in 2013

This beautiful, craftsman style home is only 8 years old but has the details of many historic homes you will find in the Five Points area like a wraparound porch, high ceilings, tall doors, sliding pocket doors, unique hardware finishes, & beautiful moldings to name a few. The open floor plan from the living room to the kitchen & the large deck with stairs leading to the private backyard make this home perfect for entertaining. The kitchen features a large island with granite countertops, copper pendant lighting, & stainless-steel appliances. The main floor also features a separate sitting room, dining room, & half bath. Upstairs you will find the owner’s suite which has its own fireplace, vaulted ceiling, 2 closets with custom shelving, & a beautiful ensuite bathroom with 2 separate vanities, stand up shower, and a claw foot soaking tub. There are two additional bedrooms connected by a Jack & Jill bathroom with a double vanity and a laundry room with sink and counters upstairs. The finished basement has a 4th bedroom & full bathroom and a drive under garage with a large storage room that is climate controlled. This home is just off of Lumpkin St with side walks all the way to Five Points and campus.

