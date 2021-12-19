Take a look at these homes on the market in Manchester

(Manchester, NH) New construction? An art-deco masterpiece? These listings in Manchester will give you a sense of what you can find on the market today. Whether you’re looking for a new home on acreage or a fixer-upper close to amenities, you can probably find a listing here to suit you.

Check out these listings from our classifieds:

99 Christian Hill Road, Amherst, 03031 4 Beds 4 Baths | $1,090,000 | Single Family Residence | 4,266 Square Feet | Built in 2017

Spectacular custom built home on 2.87 acres in Amherst! This fantastic property features luxurious upgrades & unique architectural features at every turn! Gorgeous white oak hardwood floors greet you at the entryway! The light filled living room is magnificent with floor to cathedral ceiling windows, exposed wood beams & a local reclaimed wood mantel! The kitchen is breathtaking with porcelain tiled floors, custom cabinetry, copper sinks & premium appliances! The 12' granite island is perfect for the chef & entertainer in the family! Enjoy hosting in the formal dining room! Unwind in the remarkable library complete with custom wrap-around book shelves! Work from the comfort of your home with the first floor office! A beautiful custom 20' wood rotunda ceiling built with local lumber! There are 4 large bedrooms upstairs including a magnificent master suite! The spa like master bathroom with a custom stone tile double shower is incredible! The 2nd level also features a large family room, 2nd floor laundry & a bonus room! Vaulted attic with skylights! This home is highly energy efficient & has high tech smart features easily accessible from the comfort of your phone! The home is surrounded by trees but receives an abundance of sunlight to the ground-mounted solar panels to help power your home! The small barn in the back has water & electricity! The 3 car garage is heated & has a Tesla 220 volt charger! The farmers porch wraps from the front to the back! Watch the video!

For open house information, contact Scott Vaillancourt, Bedford at 603-625-2800

1 Highland Avenue, Derry, 03038 3 Beds 2 Baths | $250,000 | Townhouse | 1,093 Square Feet | Built in 1990

Why rent, when you can own and build your own equity?! This spacious 3 floor unit offers 3 bedrooms and 2 baths. No need to brush the snow off your vehicle, as this property includes a 1 car garage with plenty of space for additional parking. The association offers a low condo fee of $160 per month, which includes trash removal, landscaping, and snow removal. In addition, this condo association is pet friendly for most animals. Easy to show.

For open house information, contact Christopher Lavallee, RE/MAX Synergy at 603-472-3900

Lot 22 Shetland Road, Londonderry, 03053 2 Beds 3 Baths | $521,500 | Single Family Residence | 1,826 Square Feet | Built in None

HANAFIN FARM | Londonderry's NEWEST premier 55+ community built by DiPietro Homes | Hanafin Farm has been uniquely designed to offer luxurious living at an affordable price in Londonderry, NH. These 2-bed 2.5 bath new construction units feature open concept floor plans offering homeowners spacious granite kitchens, beautiful custom cabinetry with stainless steel appliances. The first floor includes a spacious Master Bedroom Suite, laundry, hardwood floors throughout main living space and a welcoming family room with optional fireplace and soaring ceilings to serve as a wonderful entertaining space and easy everyday living. Conveniently located near all major commuter routes, shopping, dining, and all the outdoor activities that NH has to offer! Many lots to choose from! Generous Allowances! Many selections to customize your new home! Be one of the first lucky homebuyers to select your homesite. Agent related to seller. GPS: 48 OLD NASHUA RD, LONDONDERRY. SALES OFFICE OPEN EVERY WEEKEND.

For open house information, contact Shannon DiPietro, Coco, Early & Associates Windham Division at 603-893-3433

2263 Elm Street, Manchester, 03104 3 Beds 3 Baths | $399,900 | Single Family Residence | 1,500 Square Feet | Built in 1950

One level living! Come see the newly renovated ranch located in the sought after North end of Manchester. This home features a Master suite with jacuzzi tub and large walk in closet. large open living/dining area with 2 other bedrooms or a bedroom and office. The basement is dry and ready to be turned into an in-law with its own private entrance. The house also features a handicap ramp and 36 inch doors throughout. Come and see this soon, priced to sell, it will not be around very long.

For open house information, contact Philip Bates, Homefront Realty, LLC at 603-931-3003