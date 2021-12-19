House hunt Spring Hill: See what’s on the market now

(Spring Hill, FL) If you’re thinking about buying or just wondering what kind of homes are on the market, check out these listings in Spring Hill. Whether you’re looking for a new home on acreage or a fixer-upper close to amenities, you can probably find a listing here to suit you.

Here are a selection of listings from our classifieds:

167 Fairmont Drive, Spring Hill, 34609 4 Beds 2 Baths | $299,900 | Single Family Residence | 2,072 Square Feet | Built in 2006

VILLAGES AT AVALON...Great Home in the Brighton Sub Division . $$$10,000 FROM SELLER FOR ANY UPGRADES OF YOUR CHOICE AT CLOSING!!! Over 2000 sq ft heated. 4 Bedroom, 2 Bath, Family room, seperate Living and Dining Room. The seperate Living Room and Family Room give you alot of area for entertaining. Large kitchem with breakfast bar and seperate formal dining room . Four Large Bedrooms . Nice backyard with room for a pool. You have access to the beautiful community pool. Great location... Close to shopping, banks, restaurants, schoo;s... 45 mins to Tampa Airport. Call today to view this great home!!! BUYERS DON'T MISS OUT !!!

For open house information, contact Denise Esposito, DALTON WADE INC at 888-668-8283

21251 Moore Road, Brooksville, 34604 4 Beds 5 Baths | $2,440,000 | Single Family Residence | 4,090 Square Feet | Built in 1991

Welcome to this bucolic 71 acre working ranch located in the beautiful rolling hills of Florida just 10 minutes from downtown Brooksville and 45 minutes from downtown Tampa. The ranch includes a beautiful open concept 4,100 sq ft house with 4 bedrooms, 5 bathrooms, a gorgeous pool, and beautiful views from every room. The house is updated and modern for today's lifestyle. This ranch is currently an active cattle ranch and horse farm with 12 stall 2,870 sq ft stable for horses and over 2 miles of fencing. Above the stables is a lovely 2 bed 1 bath 1,300 sq ft apartment for ranch managers or a mother-in-law suite. There is even a private stocked pond with large bass. If you've ever dreamed of having a world of your own, just add solar panels and you'll never have to leave home because this property holds several opportunities to create a totally off-the-grid organic ecosystem. This is a MUST SEE estate! The options and opportunities for this ranch are nearly limitless!

For open house information, contact Cynthia Kaszirer, SMITH & ASSOCIATES REAL ESTATE at 813-839-3800

4143 Camelia Drive, Hernando Beach, 34607 3 Beds 3 Baths | $997,525 | Single Family Residence | 2,500 Square Feet | Built in 2005

Beautiful waterfront home with pool, 2 floating docks and was custom built in Hernando Beach. Only one owner for this beauty! The covered porch and pool face West for all those beautiful sunsets. It sits on one of the deepest and widest canals in Hernando Beach, and provides you with quick and direct access to the Gulf. All 3 bedrooms will hold king size beds, with ample closet space in all. Owners' room opens to private balcony for that morning coffee and views of the Gulf. Also has 2 walk- in closets. All are carpeted and the remaining floors are real wood! Enough garage space for 4 cars, pavers for the 2 driveways, 3 zones of temperature control, central vacuum system, stainless steel appliances, bonus space and an elevator for accessing all three floors. And with the right offer, the Sellers' will start you off with your own boat to explore the Gulf....a 24 foot Grady-White with 225 HP!!! So come and explore the Nature Coast

For open house information, contact John Ames, TROPIC SHORES REALTY at 800-775-1302

None, New Port Richey, 34654 2 Beds 1 Bath | $82,900 | Manufactured Home | 1,004 Square Feet | Built in 1970

Cute and cozy 2 bedroom mobile home in Griffin Park. Super clean and move in ready, including washer dryer and kitchen appliances. French doors from eat-in kitchen onto wood deck, fully enclosed multi purpose room and inside laundry, custom closets in bedrooms, upgraded glass-door shower, ceiling fans, security cameras, fresh paint inside. New roof over 2015, windows upgraded to thermopane style on main house, HVAC 2017, water heater 2021, water softener too! Fenced and ample parking. On well and septic, so no utility charges! Great for year round living or snowbirds!

For open house information, contact Brian Pfister, RE/MAX SUNSET REALTY at 727-863-2402