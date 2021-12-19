ContributorsPublishersAdvertisers
Rochester-curious? These homes are on the market

Rochester Daily
 2 days ago

(Rochester, MN) If you’ve been thinking about buying a home, there aren’t many reasons not to check out one of these homes on the market in Rochester. Whether you’re looking for a new home on acreage or a fixer-upper close to amenities, you can probably find a listing here to suit you.

Here are a selection of listings from our classifieds:

3240 Scanlan Lane Ne, Rochester, 55906

4 Beds 4 Baths | $775,000 | Single Family Residence | 3,178 Square Feet | Built in 2017

One owner, nearly new walkout rambler on a .80 acre wooded lot! Custom built and architecturally designed with over 3,500 sq ft, featuring 4 bedrooms + an office/flex room! You'll live large with a main floor owner’s suite with fantastic views, tiled walk-in shower, double sinks & walk-in closet! Gleaming hardwood floors throughout the chef lover’s kitchen & dining with custom cabinets, granite tops, upgraded stainless appliances, subway tile backsplash & pantry! Main floor office/den, laundry, bonus walk-in pantry & guest bath! Finished lower-level with 3 nice-sized bedrooms (1 featuring an en-suite) perfect for entertaining wet bar, family/rec room & neutral décor throughout! Outdoor living features a deck, patio & room to run backyard! Extra features include custom blinds, heated & finished 900 sq ft garage, irrigation & gas fireplace!

For open house information, contact Denel Ihde-Sparks, RE/MAX Results - Rochester at 507-288-1111

Copyright © 2021 Regional Multiple Listing Service of Minnesota [NorthStarMLS]. All rights reserved. All information provided by the listing agent/broker is deemed reliable but is not guaranteed and should be independently verified.(ID: realtor---3yd-RMLSMN-6125222)

5925 Highway 63 S, Rochester, 55904

3 Beds 2 Baths | $269,900 | Single Family Residence | 1,440 Square Feet | Built in 1964

Here is a nice slice of heaven on the South side of Rochester. This home sits on a .75 peaceful wooded lot close to shopping, restaurants and off the main highway. There is also a 624 sq ft detached shop that could be easily converted into a 2 car garage. Home features 3 bedrooms and 2 baths, hardwood floors on the main, deck off the side plus a one car tuck under garage.

For open house information, contact Robin Gwaltney, RE/MAX Results - Rochester at 507-288-1111

4757 White Pine Drive Nw, Rochester, 55901

4 Beds 4 Baths | $334,950 | Single Family Residence | 2,536 Square Feet | Built in 2002

New flooring throughout. Vaulted ceilings in this home makes it feel spacious! Open concept kitchen, dining and living area with freshly stained deck make this a great space for entertaining! The upper level has 2 bedrooms and a full bath and a master with en suite and walk in closet. Laundry is on bedroom level. The lower level has a spacious family room, full bath and bedroom that is somewhat separate and would work nicely as an income or in law suite if desired. All appliances included that are currently in home. 10 minutes to downtown and just a short walk or bike to parks, shopping, and the douglas trail. On a dead end street, this is a very quiet neighborhood! Large back yard that is partially fenced in. !!!!!!!!!****************************!!!!! TWO NEW WINDOWS and a PATIO DOOR will be installed, they have failed seals and are paid for and scheduled for install in November. NEW FURNACE January 2021 NEW WATER HEATER NOVEMBER 2021.

For open house information, contact Kristen Kiecker, Homes Plus Realty at 507-286-1455

412 10Th Street W, Mantorville, 55955

2 Beds 1 Bath | $322,900 | Single Family Residence | 1,000 Square Feet | Built in 2021

Two-bedroom, one bath bi-level split with unfinished basement and three car garage. Open concept and vaulted ceiling between kitchen, dining, and living rooms. Lower level includes washer & dryer hookups and rough-in full bath. Located in cul de sac near dog park and ball park.

For open house information, contact John Buckingham, Keller Williams Premier Realty at 507-424-4422

