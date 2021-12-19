Check out these Duluth homes on the market

(Duluth, MN) There aren’t many better ways to get a sense for what you might love in a home in Duluth than checking out what’s on the market now. Whether you’re looking for a place to raise a family or retire, these listings show the exciting array that’s being offered.

Check out these listings from our classifieds:

614 W 4Th St, Duluth, 55806 3 Beds 3 Baths | $347,000 | Single Family Residence | 1,716 Square Feet | Built in 1891

Watch the sunrise, the ships travel under the lift bridge and all the activity in the harbor from the comfort of your living room or while sitting around the backyard firepit of this Observation Hill property. The views are amazing from this 3 bedroom, 3 bathroom old meets new house. The original home was built in 1891 and the addition and oversize 2 car garage were built in 2004. The addition is an open concept living room and kitchen combination with a wall of windows providing the Lake Superior view. The main floor also features a bedroom with a private bathroom with a separate tub and shower, a bonus room that could be a dining room or office, a half bathroom, laundry and a bonus living room in the original part of the house. Upstairs are 2 more bedrooms one with a private 3/4 bathroom. The roof was replaced in 2019 and the heating system and central air conditioning were installed in 2020.

226 Crestline Ct, Duluth, 55808 2 Beds 2 Baths | $89,900 | Single Family Residence | 998 Square Feet | Built in 1911

Traditional home on large 126 X 100 corner lot! Large living room and 3/4 bath, eat-in kitchen on main floor. Second floor has 2 bedrooms and 1 bath. Within 2 miles of St. Louis River boat launch, Gary New Duluth Recreation Center and Stowe Elementary School.

1006 87Th Ave W, Duluth, 55808 2 Beds 1 Bath | $84,900 | 1,002 Square Feet | Built in 1913

Come enjoy this great investment opportunity or make it a space to call home for less than the cost of rent! This property is part of a larger package in the Morgan Park neighborhood of Duluth. The tenant currently pays all utilities except for garbage. There is new flooring, and fresh coat of paint and new appliances in kitchen. Lots of natural light, exposed brick and character in this historic home. Come take a tour today!

