ContributorsPublishersAdvertisers
Duluth, MN

Check out these Duluth homes on the market

Duluth Updates
Duluth Updates
 2 days ago

(Duluth, MN) There aren’t many better ways to get a sense for what you might love in a home in Duluth than checking out what’s on the market now. Whether you’re looking for a place to raise a family or retire, these listings show the exciting array that’s being offered.

Check out these listings from our classifieds:

https://img.particlenews.com/image.php?url=4FGONx_0dR5ilhA00

614 W 4Th St, Duluth, 55806

3 Beds 3 Baths | $347,000 | Single Family Residence | 1,716 Square Feet | Built in 1891

Watch the sunrise, the ships travel under the lift bridge and all the activity in the harbor from the comfort of your living room or while sitting around the backyard firepit of this Observation Hill property. The views are amazing from this 3 bedroom, 3 bathroom old meets new house. The original home was built in 1891 and the addition and oversize 2 car garage were built in 2004. The addition is an open concept living room and kitchen combination with a wall of windows providing the Lake Superior view. The main floor also features a bedroom with a private bathroom with a separate tub and shower, a bonus room that could be a dining room or office, a half bathroom, laundry and a bonus living room in the original part of the house. Upstairs are 2 more bedrooms one with a private 3/4 bathroom. The roof was replaced in 2019 and the heating system and central air conditioning were installed in 2020.

For open house information, contact Stu Mattonen, Market Point Real Estate at 218-464-8053

Copyright © 2021 Lake Superior Association of REALTORS®. All rights reserved. All information provided by the listing agent/broker is deemed reliable but is not guaranteed and should be independently verified.(ID: realtor---3yd-DAARMN-6100613)

See more property details
https://img.particlenews.com/image.php?url=130tcU_0dR5ilhA00

226 Crestline Ct, Duluth, 55808

2 Beds 2 Baths | $89,900 | Single Family Residence | 998 Square Feet | Built in 1911

Traditional home on large 126 X 100 corner lot! Large living room and 3/4 bath, eat-in kitchen on main floor. Second floor has 2 bedrooms and 1 bath. Within 2 miles of St. Louis River boat launch, Gary New Duluth Recreation Center and Stowe Elementary School.

For open house information, contact Sherri Puckett, North Point Realty at 218-624-2667

Copyright © 2021 Lake Superior Association of REALTORS®. All rights reserved. All information provided by the listing agent/broker is deemed reliable but is not guaranteed and should be independently verified.(ID: realtor---3yd-DAARMN-6100873)

See more property details
https://img.particlenews.com/image.php?url=44iaXP_0dR5ilhA00

1006 87Th Ave W, Duluth, 55808

2 Beds 1 Bath | $84,900 | 1,002 Square Feet | Built in 1913

Come enjoy this great investment opportunity or make it a space to call home for less than the cost of rent! This property is part of a larger package in the Morgan Park neighborhood of Duluth. The tenant currently pays all utilities except for garbage. There is new flooring, and fresh coat of paint and new appliances in kitchen. Lots of natural light, exposed brick and character in this historic home. Come take a tour today!

For open house information, contact Kevin Kalligher, RE/MAX Results at 952-829-2900

Copyright © 2021 Lake Superior Association of REALTORS®. All rights reserved. All information provided by the listing agent/broker is deemed reliable but is not guaranteed and should be independently verified.(ID: realtor---3yd-DAARMN-6100499)

See more property details

Comments / 0

Related
Reuters

Biden to deliver free tests to battle surging Omicron

WASHINGTON, Dec 21 (Reuters) - U.S. President Joe Biden announced on Tuesday more federal vaccination and testing sites to tackle a surge in COVID-19 driven by the Omicron variant, and said 500 million free at-home rapid tests will be available to Americans starting in January. Biden offered both a warning...
PUBLIC HEALTH
RELATED LOCAL CHANNELS
Duluth, MN
Real Estate
Local
Minnesota Business
City
Duluth, MN
Local
Minnesota Real Estate
Duluth, MN
Business
IN THIS ARTICLE
#Lake Superior#Windows#Market Point Real Estate#Stowe Elementary School#North Point Realty
NBC News

Trump booed after revealing he got a Covid booster shot

Former President Donald Trump drew boos from an audience in Dallas on Sunday night after revealing in an appearance with former Fox News host Bill O'Reilly that he got a Covid booster shot. “Both the president and I are vaxxed,” O’Reilly said during the final stop of "The History Tour,"...
DALLAS, TX
Duluth Updates

Duluth Updates

Duluth, MN
103
Followers
334
Post
8K+
Views
ABOUT

With Duluth Updates, you get the local news that matters, fast and free. We’re talking politics, sports, community events, and everything in between, all delivered by our rockstar team of staff writers. So whether you’re looking for hard-hitting or heartwarming news, we’ve got you covered.

Comments / 0

Community Policy