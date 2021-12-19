Check out these homes on the Elgin market now

(Elgin, IL) If you’ve been thinking about buying a home, there aren’t many reasons not to check out one of these homes on the market in Elgin. Whether you’re looking for a modest two-bedroom or something more spacious, there are options here to suit a range of buyers.

These listings are from our classifieds:

6N724 Palomino Drive, St. Charles, 60175 5 Beds 4 Baths | $530,000 | Single Family Residence | 3,258 Square Feet | Built in 1980

Beautiful 2.7 acre equestrian property! Enjoy the sunrise on the front porch and amazing sunsets on the back deck. Original owner has enjoyed and cherished this home and neighborhood for many years. Lots of updates, just move in and enjoy! Updated kitchen with painted white cabinets, quarts counters and new stainless steel appliances flows into the spacious family room with amazing views of the backyard and access to the adorable screened-porch and wrap-around deck. The living room features a gorgeous beamed-ceiling and wood-burning, masonry fireplace. First floor master bedroom boasts a lovely updated bath and walk-in closet. 2 updated 1/2 baths, large office with built-ins and a formal dining room complete the main level. 4 more spacious bedrooms, a full bath with dual vanities and study complete the 2nd level. Large rec room and ample storage in the basement. Barn includes 2 horse stalls, 1 garage space and a huge hay loft on the 2nd level. Home backs up to the neighborhood bridle path. Highly Ranked St. Charles School District.

For open house information, contact Lisa Carberry, Coldwell Banker Real Estate Group at 815-553-2406

5N328 Heritage Court, Wayne, 60184 5 Beds 6 Baths | $775,000 | Single Family Residence | 5,281 Square Feet | Built in 1998

Take a 3D Tour, CLICK on the Virtual Tour BUTTON & Walk Around. Watch a Custom Video Tour, Click on Video Button! Rare and exquisite offering with a spectacular 3,869 sq ft main home that's been impeccably upgraded for luxury living, and a unique, spacious in-law suite with private entrance and garage, seamlessly integrated for family comfort or au-pair use! Nestled on 2 private lush acres in a horse friendly community at the end of a quiet court, with expansive lawn and 900 sq ft paver patio for outdoor enjoyment. Over $350K in thoughtful updates have been completed on this beauty in recent years making it an even more attractive gem. The exhaustive list includes custom stained maple floors, brand new wood doors and custom trim, new window shades, a custom USA-made iron front door, new ProVia in-law suite and garage doors, new iron railings, new kitchen cabinetry and professional-grade appliances, stain resistant natural fiber carpeting in 4 bedrooms, custom closet built-ins plus additional built-in storage in the upstairs bonus room, and epoxy floored garages. Bathing interiors with natural light are brand new custom framed Restorations high-efficiency windows with lifetime warranty, 7 new high-efficiency solar-powered automated Velux skylights with shades, and an insulated glass system with Sunrise sliding doors and built-in blinds. Heightening the convenience are smart-home features affording remote control of shades, skylights, Nest thermostats, and the front door keypad. Plus a 71.000kw Photo Voltaic Solar Panel system and whole9house generator power the home. The finely finished main home is a family haven with generous living and entertaining areas, a gracious open floor plan, soaring 2-story ceilings, 1st floor den and office, 4 season room, sky-lit primary suite with gas fireplace and spa bath, a full finished basement for gatherings and recreation, and much more. Schedule your viewing experience today.

For open house information, contact Rafael Murillo, Compass at 773-466-7150

931 Deborah Avenue, Elgin, 60123 2 Beds 2 Baths | $242,000 | Single Family Residence | 925 Square Feet | Built in 1964

Don't miss one of the cleanest homes your ever going to find! Great ranch house with all new flooring in the living room, dining room, and bathroom. New front door and storm door. New stone patio and sidewalk in the back. Gutters were buried with bubble caps in the front yard along with the sump pump to disperse water away from the home and ensure the basement stays bone dry! Professionally waterproofed basement with a new drain tile too! Tons of work done in 2020 including kitchen backsplash, painted cabinets, painted siding, leaf guards on gutters, new sump pump with a backup pump, and all new vents. Walk-in pantry in the kitchen. Full basement here thats partially finished with a half bath down there. Roof is around 10 years old. Big garage! Easily put a work bench or a full sized struck in this one! You have to see this one in person to full appreciate it. Great home in the Eagle Heights subdivision!

For open house information, contact Randal Marshall, Keller Williams Premiere Properties at 630-545-9860

28W719 Bolles Avenue, West Chicago, 60185 3 Beds 3 Baths | $255,000 | Single Family Residence | 1,288 Square Feet | Built in 1978

LARGE LOT & GENEROUS ROOM SIZES! Sitting on over a quarter acre, you'll fall in love with all this ranch has to offer. Huge backyard with patio & pergola for fall entertaining. Spacious living room with stately brick fireplace & wood accent wall. Perfect for meal prep, the light & bright eat-in kitchen offers bead board wainscoting & easy backyard access. Enjoy the 1st floor primary bedroom with its own private bath. 2 more generous bedrooms share a hall bath. Huge basement recreation room and convenient full bath, allows friends & family gathered for the holidays to flow downstairs. Large laundry room and tons of storage! Hike the nearby West DuPage Woods Forest Preserve or golf at Cantigny. Close to shopping, dining & commuters will love 6-minute drive to Metra Station. Come see this gem of a home today!

For open house information, contact Lance Kammes, RE/MAX Suburban at 630-653-1900