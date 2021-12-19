Take a look at these homes on the Bellingham market now

(Bellingham, WA) If you’re thinking about buying or just wondering what kind of homes are on the market, check out these listings in Bellingham. Whether you’re looking for a modest two-bedroom or something more spacious, there are options here to suit a range of buyers.

Here are a selection of listings from our classifieds:

2246 Yew St Rd, Bellingham, 98229 4 Beds 3 Baths | $779,000 | Single Family Attached | 2,534 Square Feet | Built in None

Custom home in the Wade-King School District. Beautifully designed, open floor plan, single-level home w/ lots of windows, large rooms, wonderful layout. Light & bright oversized kitchen w/ granite counter tops, beautiful wood cabinets, open to dining eating area, plus formal dining room, (or office). Tiled entry, large foyer, w/ French-doors leading to an awesome huge family room, w/ a deluxe fireplace and bookshelf design. This remarkable home has 3 large bedrooms, 2.5 baths, quartz counter tops, extra room for bedroom or office, and a grand master suite, glass shower, soaking tub, double sinks, walk-in closet, two-man sauna. Mudroom with W/D & half bath + lots of storage off of large double car garage, on a large level 16,000 sqft lot.

For open house information, contact Rick Moore, Keller Williams - Bellingham at 360-738-7070

2315 Alabama Street, Bellingham, 98226 2 Beds 1 Bath | $450,000 | Single Family Residence | 899 Square Feet | Built in 1918

Desirable location with lots of options! This cozy bungalow could be outfitted as is, or a perfect candidate for renovation. Additionally, the lot is zoned for a duplex. Hardwood floors, stainless appliances which all stay, and just the right amount of privacy with the partial fence in your large yard. Newer, generously sized 24 x 30 shop is in lovely condition & ready for your hobbies. All city services available, including comcast & natural gas, transit nearby if needed, this is a great opportunity to have extra space while still being inside the city limits, close to all Bellingham has to offer!

For open house information, contact Paul Bulanov, Keller Williams - Bellingham at 360-738-7070

2781 Jenjar Ave, Ferndale, 98248 4 Beds 3 Baths | $899,000 | Single Family Residence | 2,939 Square Feet | Built in 2021

This is an opportunity to own one of the last view properties in The Meadows. A beautiful Northwest Craftsman home, ideally set to take in view of the rolling hills toward the bay. The spacious home will have quartz counter tops throughout, creating cohesiveness and flow. This home boasts a Den/office & fully finished out bonus room upstairs for your creativity. The owners suite is located on the main level connected to a lovely bathroom, with water closet & walk in wardrobe. Quality 100% waterproof laminate vinyl plank flooring will be throughout the main floor & all bathrooms. Wall to wall carpet for the stairs, upstairs hall & bedrooms. This property will also be beautifully landscaped before closing, per The Meadows requirements.

For open house information, contact Sarah Bolton, Keller Williams - Bellingham at 360-738-7070

1386 Lahti Drive, Bellingham, 98226 3 Beds 2 Baths | $549,500 | Single Family Residence | 1,510 Square Feet | Built in 1989

Come look at this beautiful home nestled in a quiet community with a green belt in your back yard. This 3 BD 2 BA home is in a perfect location with Barkley Village just a few minutes away and a few minutes from I-5. Everything right there for your convenience. This home was built for comfortable living. New deck built this year for all those BBQ's. Yard is ready for your special touch. This home has a charm all its own. Lets make it yours!

For open house information, contact Marcella Schloemer, NextHome Preview Properties at 360-848-8900