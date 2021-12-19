Check out these homes for sale in Myrtle Beach now

(Myrtle Beach, SC) There aren’t many better ways to get a sense for what you might love in a home in Myrtle Beach than checking out what’s on the market now. Whether you’re looking for a new home on acreage or a fixer-upper close to amenities, you can probably find a listing here to suit you.

Here are a selection of listings from our classifieds:

481 Overcrest St., Myrtle Beach, 29579 3 Beds 2 Baths | $204,000 | Single Family Residence | 1,201 Square Feet | Built in 2015

Well maintained 3 bedroom 2 bath home located in the sought after Carolina Forest school district. This home features stainless appliances, laminate wood floors, fresh paint. Very low HOA fees! Home is located on a large private wooded lot at the end of the community. Excellent location for everything Carolina Forest has to offer. Close to the Carolina Forest Schools, Tanger Outlets, Coastal Carolina University and Broadway at the Beach. This home is only minutes away from enjoying fun in the sun at the beach, soaking up the rays and splashing in the waves. Make an appointment to see! You will not be disappointed! All measurements and square footage are approximate and not guaranteed. Buyer is responsible for verification of all information pertaining to the property.

5615 Pickens Ave., Myrtle Beach, 29577 3 Beds 3 Baths | $489,000 | Single Family Residence | 2,000 Square Feet | Built in 1939

Welcome to the beautiful and highly sought after neighborhood known as Pine Lakes. This completely renovated mid century modern; 3 bedroom, 2 full bathroom, 1 half bath home checks all the boxes. Horseshoe driveway, wrought iron double door entry with stucco finished exterior included with this home, all while sitting on a very large lot on a quiet street! ZERO HOA. Bright and open concept in living and dining space! Brand new updated kitchen with large farm sink, never used, stainless steel appliances, finished with subway tile backsplash and granite counter tops. Dining and kitchen overlook spacious, private yard and natural brook. Open living space is finished off with gas fireplace and HVLS fan. 2 bedrooms connected by jack and Jill bath equipped with walk-in tile shower and granite finishings. Great sized master bedroom and bathroom - his and her sinks, granite counter tops, soft close cabinets and walk-in tile shower. Finished off with rear deck, built-in storage space upon entering the home and exterior patio/entertaining space. Residents have the option to become members of Pine Lakes country club. History is a big selling point at Pine Lakes. Located right off Highway 17 Business in the middle of Myrtle Beach, you will be close to the beach, shopping centers, doctors offices, restaurants and much more. Pine Lakes is where the past and present meet, and a great place for you to start your future!

191 Marauder Dr., Longs, 29568 4 Beds 2 Baths | $304,030 | Single Family Residence | 1,774 Square Feet | Built in 2021

The Vistas at Sun Colony is a brand new community in Sun Colony. Convenient location near the new Highway 31 connector with easy access to all of the Grand Strand. This new community offers open concept single story and 2-story homes. Our Cali plan is a thoughtfully designed one level home with a beautiful, open concept living area that is perfect for entertaining. The kitchen features granite countertops, an oversized island, 36" gray painted cabinetry, a walk-in pantry, and stainless Whirlpool appliances. The large owner's suite is tucked away at the back of the home, separated from the other bedrooms, with a walk-in closet and spacious en suite bath with a double vanity, 5' shower, and separate linen closet. Low maintenance laminate flooring in the main areas gives the look of wood with easy care and cleanup! Spacious covered rear porch adds additional outdoor living space. This is America's Smart Home! Each of our homes comes with an industry leading smart home package that will allow you to control the thermostat, front door light and lock, and video doorbell from your smartphone or with voice commands to Alexa. QuickTie framing system also included. *Photos are of a similar Cali home. (Home and community information, including pricing, included features, terms, availability and amenities, are subject to change prior to sale at any time without notice or obligation. Square footages are approximate. Pictures, photographs, colors, features, and sizes are for illustration purposes only and will vary from the homes as built. Equal housing opportunity builder.)

780 Oxbow Dr., Myrtle Beach, 29579 5 Beds 4 Baths | $899,000 | Single Family Residence | 3,374 Square Feet | Built in 2017

The moment you arrive at this beautiful Plantation Lakes home, you will realize it has everything you have been dreaming about! It has the pool, the 3-car garage and the boat dock for lake access! The home is nestled in the peaceful back section of the neighborhood. The lawn and flower beds are one of the most meticulously maintained with gorgeous tropical plants, landscape lighting and an irrigation system. Relax in the heated and cooled saltwater 35'x15' pool with water features or sit in the shade of the covered patio watching TV with the retractable screens. Launch your boat from the private boat dock to enjoy the 15 miles of shoreline on the private lake or take a cruise up to the clubhouse to the day dock to enjoy all the amenities of the neighborhood. As you step inside this custom built home you will first notice the open concept floor plan and the wood look tile floors throughout the main living areas and bedrooms. The home features upgraded crown molding in the main living areas and 1st floor bedrooms, a coffered ceiling and gas fireplace in the family room, a tray ceiling in the formal dining room with board and batten wall accents. Entertaining is made easy in the kitchen with a large island, beautiful granite counters and tile backsplash. Enjoy your own culinary delights made on the gas cooktop or built-in wall oven. All the appliances are stainless steel. Retreat to the primary bedroom with views overlooking the lake and the beautiful double tray ceiling. Dual closets down the hall lead into the large luxurious bathroom featuring double sinks, an elegant soaking tub and walk-in shower with a bench and rain head. The office with a bay window and view of the pool can also be one of your 5 bedrooms. Two of the other main level bedrooms share a spacious connected bathroom and have plantation shutters on the window. The giant upstairs bonus room can be used as the 5th bedroom. It has a private full bathroom. The laundry room has built-in cabinets, granite counters and a sink plus the home comes with the washer & dryer. This area leads out to the oversized 3 car garage that is large enough for 3 vehicles plus a golf cart or motorcycle. There is also a side exit door for your convenience. Plantation Lakes community is located in an award winning school zone, nearby grocery stores, medical centers, outlet shopping, plus many outstanding area restaurants. Only 11 miles to beautiful Grand Strand area beaches! Plantation Lakes offers 2 community pools, amenities center with a gym, playground, basketball court, tennis court, sidewalks throughout and 15 miles of shoreline on the private lake. Residents can put a boat in at the recently renovated community boat dock to enjoy the lake and utilize the community day dock at the amenities center. Schedule your live or virtual appointment today!

