Take a look at these homes on the Panama City market now

(Panama City, FL) New construction? An art-deco masterpiece? These listings in Panama City will give you a sense of what you can find on the market today. Whether you’re looking for a new home on acreage or a fixer-upper close to amenities, you can probably find a listing here to suit you.

Check out these listings from our classifieds:

2103 Mound Avenue, Panama City, 32405 2 Beds 2 Baths | $220,000 | Single Family Residence | 1,010 Square Feet | Built in 1991

NEED TO BUY?? This is the house for you! Immaculate recently renovated 2 bedroom 2 bath home, with an attached single car garage in a fantastic, convenient location!! Extra close to Gulf Coast State College and FSU - PC! This location can not be beat. Just a minute from the bridge - just off of 23rd Street! New roof in 2019. Freshly painted! New flooring! Nice sized bedrooms, cute eat-in kitchen with breakfast bar. Living area has high ceilings and feels much bigger than it is. Great light from the rear sliders, which are protected by recently repaired and excellently working electric hurricane shutters! This is a perfect home - 1st time homebuyers, college students, downsizers. Great potential in the fenced back yard, nice patio off the master suite and living room area. (All sizes appr

3930 Whitehead Boulevard, Panama City, 32404 4 Beds 2 Baths | $330,000 | Single Family Residence | 2,037 Square Feet | Built in 2019

Well maintained 4Br/2Ba home in Magnolia hills. This great home features an oversized great room, breakfast bar, vinyl plank flooring, split floor plan, security camera system, 2 walk in closets in the en suite, and a covered patio for relaxing. Most of the home has fresh paint. The large covered porch is perfect for relaxing with a cup of coffee. 2019 build! Magnolia Hills is only a few minutes to town and the beaches. All sizes are approximate, verify if important.

204 Lannie Rowe Drive, Panama City, 32404 3 Beds 2 Baths | $249,900 | Single Family Residence | 1,943 Square Feet | Built in 1966

Come check out this very spacious remodeled home. the property with is just a little over 1,900 square foot heated and cooled. and nearly a half acre lot with a fenced in backyard. It is one of the largest properties in the neighborhood. with a selling price of less than $130 per SF, and the seller offering up to. $5,000.00 to buyers choice of appliances or upgrades. this opportunity will not last long.

610 Malaga Place, Panama City Beach, 32413 3 Beds 2 Baths | $339,000 | Manufactured Home | 1,740 Square Feet | Built in 1987

The West End of Panama City Beach is the place to be!! Are you looking for a homestead, 2nd home or vacation rental? Look no further. This newly UPDATED beachy home has new kitchen cabinets, new farmhouse stainless kitchen sink and faucet, new bathroom vanities and sink, new LVP flooring, freshly painted, new AC (1 year old), new washers on the metal roof (per recommended every 10 years for metal roof), new gutters, privacy fencing. You will enjoy the new landscaping on this oversized corner lot that has delicious pecan, orange and pear trees. If being close to the beach is important to you, a half mile ride in a golf cart will take you to the Sandy White Beaches and Emerald Green Gulf of Mexico. An outbuilding right off the back enclosed porch houses the washer and dryer.

