ContributorsPublishersAdvertisers
Asheville, NC

Check out these homes for sale in Asheville now

Asheville News Watch
Asheville News Watch
 2 days ago

(Asheville, NC) New construction? An art-deco masterpiece? These listings in Asheville will give you a sense of what you can find on the market today. Whether you’re looking for a place to raise a family or retire, these listings show the exciting array that’s being offered.

These listings are from our classifieds:

https://img.particlenews.com/image.php?url=3BwlL1_0dR5ifOo00

24 Winding Road, Asheville, 28803

2 Beds 2 Baths | $365,000 | Single Family Residence | 1,130 Square Feet | Built in 1982

Don't miss this move-in-ready bungalow with a sought after Oakley location! Enjoy long-range mountain views and brilliant sunsets with the ideal Western orientation, both are rare features for an urban Asheville home. Enter from the inviting front deck into the open-concept main living space that perfectly blends the kitchen, dining area, and living room. The fully updated kitchen features stainless appliances, granite counters, undermount lighting, bright subway tile, and walk-in pantry. The sleek upstairs bathroom features a glass walk-in shower, skylight, and built-in storage. Retreat to the primary bedroom on main with a spacious walk in closet. The walk-out basement is ideal for a lucrative Airbnb homestay, featuring a large bonus room/bedroom with a full bathroom, walk in closet, laundry, and storage areas. The home is peacefully set below the street, and the off-street parking area has room for multiple cars. Opportunity awaits to make this beautiful home your own!

For open house information, contact Collin O'Berry, Keller Williams Professionals at 828-254-7253

Copyright © 2021 Canopy MLS. All rights reserved. All information provided by the listing agent/broker is deemed reliable but is not guaranteed and should be independently verified.(ID: realtor---3yd-CMLSNC-3809281)

See more property details
https://img.particlenews.com/image.php?url=14VCgX_0dR5ifOo00

524 Big Sur Loop, Asheville, 28806

3 Beds 3 Baths | $306,235 | Townhouse | 1,774 Square Feet | Built in None

Fountain Park is a great location for both professionals and families. Lots of school options and located approximately 1 mile from the Asheville outlets and I-26, and 5 miles from downtown Asheville with an abundance of restaurants, art shows, shopping, places to hike, and countless other activities. You will also be minutes to the Blue Ridge Parkway, River Arts District, and Biltmore Village. Fountain Park is comprised of both Single-Family Homes and Low-Maintenance Townhomes that will be complimented with an amenity package including a pool and pavilion as well as open space to be able to enjoy outdoor activities.

For open house information, contact Ivonne Wilson D.R. Horton - Asheville

Copyright © 2021 D.R. Horton. All rights reserved. All information provided by the listing agent/broker is deemed reliable but is not guaranteed and should be independently verified.(ID: realtor---3yd-DRHBN-46812-468-46811-468120000-0132)

See more property details
https://img.particlenews.com/image.php?url=0nadWY_0dR5ifOo00

55 Tahkieostie Trail, Asheville, 28806

3 Beds 2 Baths | $369,000 | Single Family Residence | 1,025 Square Feet | Built in 1978

Renovated ranch home with views of the Biltmore Estate's grounds and close-range mountain views in desirable walkable West Asheville. Conveniently located in a quiet neighborhood close to Carrier Park, New Belgium Brewery and the River Arts District. Easily access walking/biking trails along the French Broad River and the multitude of outdoor activities that Western North Carolina has to offer. This sought after one-level living, featuring three bedrooms and one-and-a-half bathrooms, is minutes to downtown Asheville’s award winning shopping and dining. Updates include new LVT kitchen/bathroom flooring, new kitchen counter, new tile kitchen backsplash, new back deck, fresh interior and exterior paint and new fixtures. Efficient mini-split systems for heating and cooling. Lots of outdoor living and a spacious backyard ready for pets and play. Open kitchen and bright living room perfect for entertaining. See brochure and video for more.

For open house information, contact Mike Figura, Mosaic Community Lifestyle Realty at 828-707-9556

Copyright © 2021 Canopy MLS. All rights reserved. All information provided by the listing agent/broker is deemed reliable but is not guaranteed and should be independently verified.(ID: realtor---3yd-CMLSNC-3813259)

See more property details
https://img.particlenews.com/image.php?url=4R9GGx_0dR5ifOo00

212 Short Michigan Avenue, Asheville, 28806

3 Beds 2 Baths | $200,000 | Single Family Residence | 1,048 Square Feet | Built in 2003

INVESTORS ALERT! This 3 br/2 ba home is OFFERED BELOW TAX VALUE! This is an amazing opportunity to purchase an income-producing rental that is newly vacated, thoroughly cleaned, and ready for your custom touches. Carpets have been removed to create a blank canvas awaiting your vision! Highlights include spacious front deck, level yard, and an unbeatable location just 4 miles to downtown Asheville! For more information, please call 828-210-1697 or visit www.themattandmollyteam.com.

For open house information, contact Matt Tavener, Keller Williams Professionals at 828-254-7253

Copyright © 2021 Canopy MLS. All rights reserved. All information provided by the listing agent/broker is deemed reliable but is not guaranteed and should be independently verified.(ID: realtor---3yd-CMLSNC-3797249)

See more property details

Comments / 0

Related
Reuters

Biden to deliver free tests to battle surging Omicron

WASHINGTON, Dec 21 (Reuters) - U.S. President Joe Biden announced on Tuesday more federal vaccination and testing sites to tackle a surge in COVID-19 driven by the Omicron variant, and said 500 million free at-home rapid tests will be available to Americans starting in January. Biden offered both a warning...
PUBLIC HEALTH
RELATED LOCAL CHANNELS
Asheville, NC
Business
City
Asheville, NC
Asheville, NC
Real Estate
RELATED PEOPLE
Person
Keller Williams
NBC News

Trump booed after revealing he got a Covid booster shot

Former President Donald Trump drew boos from an audience in Dallas on Sunday night after revealing in an appearance with former Fox News host Bill O'Reilly that he got a Covid booster shot. “Both the president and I are vaxxed,” O’Reilly said during the final stop of "The History Tour,"...
DALLAS, TX
Asheville News Watch

Asheville News Watch

Asheville, NC
157
Followers
329
Post
6K+
Views
ABOUT

With Asheville News Watch, you get the local news that matters, fast and free. We’re talking politics, sports, community events, and everything in between, all delivered by our rockstar team of staff writers. So whether you’re looking for hard-hitting or heartwarming news, we’ve got you covered.

Comments / 0

Community Policy