Check out these homes for sale in Asheville now

(Asheville, NC) New construction? An art-deco masterpiece? These listings in Asheville will give you a sense of what you can find on the market today. Whether you’re looking for a place to raise a family or retire, these listings show the exciting array that’s being offered.

These listings are from our classifieds:

24 Winding Road, Asheville, 28803 2 Beds 2 Baths | $365,000 | Single Family Residence | 1,130 Square Feet | Built in 1982

Don't miss this move-in-ready bungalow with a sought after Oakley location! Enjoy long-range mountain views and brilliant sunsets with the ideal Western orientation, both are rare features for an urban Asheville home. Enter from the inviting front deck into the open-concept main living space that perfectly blends the kitchen, dining area, and living room. The fully updated kitchen features stainless appliances, granite counters, undermount lighting, bright subway tile, and walk-in pantry. The sleek upstairs bathroom features a glass walk-in shower, skylight, and built-in storage. Retreat to the primary bedroom on main with a spacious walk in closet. The walk-out basement is ideal for a lucrative Airbnb homestay, featuring a large bonus room/bedroom with a full bathroom, walk in closet, laundry, and storage areas. The home is peacefully set below the street, and the off-street parking area has room for multiple cars. Opportunity awaits to make this beautiful home your own!

For open house information, contact Collin O'Berry, Keller Williams Professionals at 828-254-7253

524 Big Sur Loop, Asheville, 28806 3 Beds 3 Baths | $306,235 | Townhouse | 1,774 Square Feet | Built in None

Fountain Park is a great location for both professionals and families. Lots of school options and located approximately 1 mile from the Asheville outlets and I-26, and 5 miles from downtown Asheville with an abundance of restaurants, art shows, shopping, places to hike, and countless other activities. You will also be minutes to the Blue Ridge Parkway, River Arts District, and Biltmore Village. Fountain Park is comprised of both Single-Family Homes and Low-Maintenance Townhomes that will be complimented with an amenity package including a pool and pavilion as well as open space to be able to enjoy outdoor activities.

For open house information, contact Ivonne Wilson D.R. Horton - Asheville

55 Tahkieostie Trail, Asheville, 28806 3 Beds 2 Baths | $369,000 | Single Family Residence | 1,025 Square Feet | Built in 1978

Renovated ranch home with views of the Biltmore Estate's grounds and close-range mountain views in desirable walkable West Asheville. Conveniently located in a quiet neighborhood close to Carrier Park, New Belgium Brewery and the River Arts District. Easily access walking/biking trails along the French Broad River and the multitude of outdoor activities that Western North Carolina has to offer. This sought after one-level living, featuring three bedrooms and one-and-a-half bathrooms, is minutes to downtown Asheville’s award winning shopping and dining. Updates include new LVT kitchen/bathroom flooring, new kitchen counter, new tile kitchen backsplash, new back deck, fresh interior and exterior paint and new fixtures. Efficient mini-split systems for heating and cooling. Lots of outdoor living and a spacious backyard ready for pets and play. Open kitchen and bright living room perfect for entertaining. See brochure and video for more.

For open house information, contact Mike Figura, Mosaic Community Lifestyle Realty at 828-707-9556

212 Short Michigan Avenue, Asheville, 28806 3 Beds 2 Baths | $200,000 | Single Family Residence | 1,048 Square Feet | Built in 2003

INVESTORS ALERT! This 3 br/2 ba home is OFFERED BELOW TAX VALUE! This is an amazing opportunity to purchase an income-producing rental that is newly vacated, thoroughly cleaned, and ready for your custom touches. Carpets have been removed to create a blank canvas awaiting your vision! Highlights include spacious front deck, level yard, and an unbeatable location just 4 miles to downtown Asheville! For more information, please call 828-210-1697 or visit www.themattandmollyteam.com.

For open house information, contact Matt Tavener, Keller Williams Professionals at 828-254-7253