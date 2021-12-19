Take a look at these homes for sale in Toms River

(Toms River, NJ) If you’re thinking about buying or just wondering what kind of homes are on the market, check out these listings in Toms River. Whether you’re looking for a new home on acreage or a fixer-upper close to amenities, you can probably find a listing here to suit you.

1586 Sweetbay Drive, Toms River, 08755 3 Beds 3 Baths | $389,000 | Single Family Residence | 3,010 Square Feet | Built in None

Gorgeous TURNBERRY II model with large Sun Room that overlooks the 18th hole of the GOLF COURSE. This spacious home has two levels with three bedrooms & three full baths. The Living Room has a cathedral ceiling. The Family Room has two skylights & a gas fireplace. Open plan pretty Dining Room. The Eat-In Kitchen has lots of cabinetry plus a peninsula with a 2nd prep sink. Large 1st level Master Suite with walk-in closet. 1st level Guest Bedroom & Bathroom. The 2nd level Loft is perfect for office/craft room/artist studio plus the space offers a 2nd Level Guest Suite with a door to extra attic storage. 2-car garage. Gated community - amenities include 18-hole golf course, pool, tennis court & so much more!

1102 Shore Drive, Brielle, 08730 5 Beds 6 Baths | $4,899,000 | Single Family Residence | 6,000 Square Feet | Built in 1960

Final touches are being put upon this absolutely stunning transformation, resulting in one of the coolest waterfront houses ever offered on the market! Sitting majestically atop one of the most prestigious streets at the Jersey Shore, this is over 6,000 sq. ft. of coastal modern luxury on the Manasquan River! Almost everything is brand new, offering a truly turn-key experience. Versatile floor plan features traditional layout on the main levels, an ELEVATOR, a Master Suite you need to see to believe, yet also an amazing wing of the house made for entertaining: a custom pub-style bar, Indoor Pool & Great Room overlooking the River! Multiple balconies and patios, terrace w/ outdoor fireplace, a 2nd Cabana Bar down on the patio next to the heated, saltwater pool & dock! Entertainer's dream!

306 Prestige Road, Brick, 08723 3 Beds 3 Baths | $365,000 | Townhouse | 1,660 Square Feet | Built in 2021

The Valor2 has 3 bedrooms, 2.5 baths and a one car garage with an option for an additional powder room on the lower level and optional junior suite on the second floor.Within a 6 mile radius, there are a variety of popular restaurants, shopping, post office, municipal building and Point Pleasant Beach and Boardwalk.

1036 Hoyt Street, Forked River, 08731 4 Beds 3 Baths | $699,997 | Single Family Residence | 2,704 Square Feet | Built in 2016

This is a Coming Soon listing and cannot be shown until September 10, 2021. Your '' Better than NEW'' home awaits on not a double but a TRIPLE lot. Don't miss your opportunity to view this stunning 4 bed, 2.5 bath colonial located in Forked River. Enter into a gorgeous foyer with hardwood floors and decorative molding throughout the entire first floor. Spacious front room, perfect for office or living room with plenty of light from the ''Pella'' windows. Beautiful double doors open up to a large dining room with access to the kitchen. The kitchen features marble counter tops, under cabinet lighting, additional storage under island, a pantry and a garbage disposal. Open concept family room, boasting a beautiful gas fireplace and custom window shutters.

