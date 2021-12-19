On the hunt for a home in Stamford? These houses are on the market

(Stamford, CT) New construction? An art-deco masterpiece? These listings in Stamford will give you a sense of what you can find on the market today. Whether you’re looking for a modest two-bedroom or something more spacious, there are options here to suit a range of buyers.

These listings are from our classifieds:

7 Edgehill Drive, Darien, 06820 5 Beds 6 Baths | $4,895,000 | Single Family Residence | 7,497 Square Feet | Built in 1958

DARIEN CT: EXTRAORDINARY WATERFRONT RESIDENCE WITH DOCK IN PREMIER TOKENEKE ASSOCIATION. This architectural masterpiece is perfectly sited on 5+acres of magnificent landscape overlooking a bucolic, natural salt water estuary with direct access to Long Island Sound. Surrounded by beautiful mature specimen plantings and privy to full southern exposure capturing sweeping lawns, stone walls, gracious terraces and full-size pool area are all integrated as part of this home’s noteworthy neo-classical design and of course focused on its amazing water front views. Perfect for both tranquil living and entertaining, it has been meticulously renovated / upgraded throughout to ensure its owner a high standard of current modern luxuries with a tasteful eye toward maintaining it’s warm and welcoming character. The main floor centers on the large, wonderful Chef's Kitchen with top-of-the-line appliances including: two ovens, two dishwashers, a warming drawer, double sinks and a wonderful double-sided Viking cook-top! Also included are custom granite countertops, wonderful dining space, plenty of storage, and a built-in desk area. Beautiful full windows guarantee this kitchen wonderful natural light as well as outstanding views of both the property, water and shared dock ! Oversize sliding glass doors allow access to full deck, making this kitchen space perfect for relaxing, dining and/or entertaining!

97 Richards Avenue, Norwalk, 06854 2 Beds 2 Baths | $295,000 | Condominium | 1,196 Square Feet | Built in 1988

A wonderful 3rd floor Apartment. It gets eastern morning light in the living/dining area and western light in the bedrooms. Hardwood floors throughout, even in the bedrooms. Updated kitchen with full depth base cabinets on all sides, so amazing storage. All appliances have extend warranties. The deck is a great little oasis as the tree does give you some privacy. The unit does have two parking spots one that is covered under the carport (153) and one right next to the exterior door (47). The condo complex has a pool that can be enjoyed during the warmer months. This place can't be beat, come check it out before it's gone! **** Slider door with the fogging has a deposit on it to be replace and will be after Thanksgiving. *****

1633 Washington Boulevard, Stamford, 06902 1 Bed 2 Baths | $275,000 | Condominium | 1,031 Square Feet | Built in 1982

Conveniently located in the heart of town across from Scalzi Park. Walking distance to shops, restaurants, theaters and public transportation. It is a well-maintained unit, freshly painted and featuring a spacious living area. The balcony has a view of the park, accessible from the living room and bedroom. Enjoy plenty of natural light, the convenience of a 1/2 bathroom near the entrance and large closets throughout. The laundry room allows for convenient storage space. The uilding offers a gym/exercise room with bathrooms and showers, which has been recently renovated. There is 1 garage space allocated underneath the building + add.'l parking outdoors. The unit is currently rented at $ 1,695/mo., it is an attractive investment opportunity as well due to its very desirable location. Schedule an appointment today.

83 South Avenue, New Canaan, 06840 1 Bed 2 Baths | $359,000 | Condominium | 715 Square Feet | Built in 1890

Don't miss this fabulous Townhouse in the heart of New Canaan! Master with full bath , washer and dryer on 2nd floor, central air, nice storage, heat and hot water included in monthly charge, reserved parking, pets allowed plus private deck. Walk to everything...shopping, restaurants, library and train. Enjoy the Farmers Market every Saturday... you will love the freshness and convenience! A must see!

