ContributorsPublishersAdvertisers
Santa Fe, NM

House hunt Santa Fe: See what’s on the market now

Santa Fe Digest
Santa Fe Digest
 2 days ago

(Santa Fe, NM) New construction? An art-deco masterpiece? These listings in Santa Fe will give you a sense of what you can find on the market today. Whether you’re looking for a modest two-bedroom or something more spacious, there are options here to suit a range of buyers.

Here are a selection of listings from our classifieds:

https://img.particlenews.com/image.php?url=035fdW_0dR5ibru00

2803 Calle Dulcinea, Santa Fe, 87505

4 Beds 2 Baths | $499,000 | Single Family Residence | 2,041 Square Feet | Built in 1983

Coveted Via Cab you've been waiting for the new homeowner! Four bedroom/2 Full Bath with formal dining with kiva that leads to patio and exquisite gardening. Sangre views can be captured on this incredible 1/3 acre lot. Great bedroom separation from the owner's suite with walk in closet. Abundant kitchen storage and work space leading to pantry/laundry and attached garage. Second owner owner suite with three additional walk in closets. These three bedrooms share an oversized double vanity bath. Wooden doors throughout that speaks quality of craftsmanship. Landscaping has provided a private front patio under the portal. There is opportunity to update to make this your home.

For open house information, contact Candice Jager, Candice & Company at 505-670-5909

Copyright © 2021 Santa Fe Association of REALTORS&#174;, Inc. All rights reserved. All information provided by the listing agent/broker is deemed reliable but is not guaranteed and should be independently verified.(ID: realtor---3yd-SFARNM-202103424)

See more property details
https://img.particlenews.com/image.php?url=3ZOrXE_0dR5ibru00

3 Roy Crawford Lane, Santa Fe, 87505

3 Beds 2 Baths | $890,000 | Single Family Residence | 3,450 Square Feet | Built in 1978

Sol Y Tierra, a Private passive solar adobe home on 2.5 acres on the historic Old Santa Fe Traill, only 15 minutes from the Plaza. This passive solar adobe design ensures interiors that are cool in summer and cozy warm in winter. Flexible multi-level home with interior hard adobe plaster. Santa Fe traditional finished: Kiva fireplace, vigas throughout. Brick and Brazilian cherry floors. Carrera marble spa bath with walk-in shower and tub. Chef's dream kitchen with large butler pantry; Carrera marble countertops; farm sink; cherry cabinetry with soft-close drawers. There is a separate exposed adobe office and roomy laundry(washer/dryer included). Ample storage throughout including a wine storage area. Views galore from the extensive decks including views of Jemez, Ortiz and Sandia mountains, great for watching spectacular sunsets. the west deck is shaded by two old growth Pinon trees. Beautiful established flower gardens with roses, delphinums. peonies a variety of perennial flowers and shrubs with a McIntosh apple tree loaded with apples. Dark night sky for stargazers. Private 3 acre foot per year well. Don't miss out on this special, one of a kind property.

For open house information, contact James Congdon, Santa Fe Properties at 505-982-4466

Copyright © 2021 Santa Fe Association of REALTORS&#174;, Inc. All rights reserved. All information provided by the listing agent/broker is deemed reliable but is not guaranteed and should be independently verified.(ID: realtor---3yd-SFARNM-202103727)

See more property details
https://img.particlenews.com/image.php?url=0q3V7A_0dR5ibru00

1523 Calle Terrazas, Santa Fe, 87505

6 Beds 6 Baths | $6,000,000 | Single Family Residence | 6,611 Square Feet | Built in 2020

Custom design by a renowned builder on a private road minutes from downtown. Gated high on the hill this 6600 s.f. home is 5 acres of privacy. Completed in 2020 this impeccably home is on one level. The owner’s suite enjoys privacy, kiva fireplace, French doors to the portal with sweeping views of mountains & city lights. The spa inspired bath includes large soaking tub and steam shower. The ample owner’s closet has a stackable washer & dryer and is designed for two. Adjacent to the owner’s suite there is a media room, office, exercise and/or library. The show stopping living room has stunning views, fireplace & an inviting dining room with a steel glassed-in wine display. The diamond plaster throughout gives it an ethereal glow. The chef’s kitchen has all Wolf/Subzero, Mont Blanc Quartzite counters & peninsula where you can dine and watch the chef. The open kitchen has inviting casual living with fireplace and access to both portals. Throughout are walnut floors, soaring plaster ceilings and reclaimed beams. The north wing has a bonus room with bath, built-in sleep nook and access to the portal with grill. In addition, there are 2 bedrooms both ensuite, laundry room, mud room with access to the 864 sq. ft. garage with wall systems, skylights, epoxy floor. The guest home with separate entrance has living, kitchen, bedroom and portal. Surrounded by landscaping and rock, this is contemporary, organic, luxurious perfect for the discerning buyer.

For open house information, contact Team Bodelson and Spier, Santa Fe Properties at 505-982-4466

Copyright © 2021 Santa Fe Association of REALTORS&#174;, Inc. All rights reserved. All information provided by the listing agent/broker is deemed reliable but is not guaranteed and should be independently verified.(ID: realtor---3yd-SFARNM-202103630)

See more property details
https://img.particlenews.com/image.php?url=1HgybO_0dR5ibru00

433 Luisa Lane, Santa Fe, 87505

5 Beds 3 Baths | $850,000 | Single Family Residence | 3,200 Square Feet | Built in 1990

Custom home in a great neighborhood. Flexible floor plan with potential for a large household, multi generational home, home based business, or other life styles. The main floor is sunny with high ceilings, 3 bedrooms with separation and an office, semi-open concept, cherry wood floors, big yard, clean and spacious kitchen like new. Cooks will love this kitchen. The bottom level includes 2 bedrooms, 1 bath, den and flexible space that could be office, studio, or kitchen. This property is centrally located and just blocks from stores, medical providers, the rose park and minutes from the downtown plaza.

For open house information, contact Anna Vanderlaan, Keller Williams at 505-983-5151

Copyright © 2021 Santa Fe Association of REALTORS&#174;, Inc. All rights reserved. All information provided by the listing agent/broker is deemed reliable but is not guaranteed and should be independently verified.(ID: realtor---3yd-SFARNM-202100084)

See more property details

Comments / 0

 

FROM LOCAL CREATORS

More
Related
Reuters

Biden to deliver free tests to battle surging Omicron

WASHINGTON, Dec 21 (Reuters) - U.S. President Joe Biden announced on Tuesday more federal vaccination and testing sites to tackle a surge in COVID-19 driven by the Omicron variant, and said 500 million free at-home rapid tests will be available to Americans starting in January. Biden offered both a warning...
PUBLIC HEALTH
RELATED LOCAL CHANNELS
City
Santa Fe, NM
City
Piñon, NM
Santa Fe, NM
Business
City
Pinon, NM
City
House, NM
Santa Fe, NM
Real Estate
IN THIS ARTICLE
#Kitchen Design#Open House#Gardening#Art#Sangre#Candice Company#Private#Brazilian#Carrera#Chef#Adobe Office#Washer Dryer#Jemez Ortiz
NBC News

Trump booed after revealing he got a Covid booster shot

Former President Donald Trump drew boos from an audience in Dallas on Sunday night after revealing in an appearance with former Fox News host Bill O'Reilly that he got a Covid booster shot. “Both the president and I are vaxxed,” O’Reilly said during the final stop of "The History Tour,"...
DALLAS, TX
Santa Fe Digest

Santa Fe Digest

Santa Fe, NM
132
Followers
308
Post
22K+
Views
ABOUT

With Santa Fe Digest, you get the local news that matters, fast and free. We’re talking politics, sports, community events, and everything in between, all delivered by our rockstar team of staff writers. So whether you’re looking for hard-hitting or heartwarming news, we’ve got you covered.

Comments / 0

Community Policy