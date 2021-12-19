House hunt Santa Fe: See what’s on the market now

(Santa Fe, NM) New construction? An art-deco masterpiece? These listings in Santa Fe will give you a sense of what you can find on the market today. Whether you’re looking for a modest two-bedroom or something more spacious, there are options here to suit a range of buyers.

Here are a selection of listings from our classifieds:

2803 Calle Dulcinea, Santa Fe, 87505 4 Beds 2 Baths | $499,000 | Single Family Residence | 2,041 Square Feet | Built in 1983

Coveted Via Cab you've been waiting for the new homeowner! Four bedroom/2 Full Bath with formal dining with kiva that leads to patio and exquisite gardening. Sangre views can be captured on this incredible 1/3 acre lot. Great bedroom separation from the owner's suite with walk in closet. Abundant kitchen storage and work space leading to pantry/laundry and attached garage. Second owner owner suite with three additional walk in closets. These three bedrooms share an oversized double vanity bath. Wooden doors throughout that speaks quality of craftsmanship. Landscaping has provided a private front patio under the portal. There is opportunity to update to make this your home.

3 Roy Crawford Lane, Santa Fe, 87505 3 Beds 2 Baths | $890,000 | Single Family Residence | 3,450 Square Feet | Built in 1978

Sol Y Tierra, a Private passive solar adobe home on 2.5 acres on the historic Old Santa Fe Traill, only 15 minutes from the Plaza. This passive solar adobe design ensures interiors that are cool in summer and cozy warm in winter. Flexible multi-level home with interior hard adobe plaster. Santa Fe traditional finished: Kiva fireplace, vigas throughout. Brick and Brazilian cherry floors. Carrera marble spa bath with walk-in shower and tub. Chef's dream kitchen with large butler pantry; Carrera marble countertops; farm sink; cherry cabinetry with soft-close drawers. There is a separate exposed adobe office and roomy laundry(washer/dryer included). Ample storage throughout including a wine storage area. Views galore from the extensive decks including views of Jemez, Ortiz and Sandia mountains, great for watching spectacular sunsets. the west deck is shaded by two old growth Pinon trees. Beautiful established flower gardens with roses, delphinums. peonies a variety of perennial flowers and shrubs with a McIntosh apple tree loaded with apples. Dark night sky for stargazers. Private 3 acre foot per year well. Don't miss out on this special, one of a kind property.

1523 Calle Terrazas, Santa Fe, 87505 6 Beds 6 Baths | $6,000,000 | Single Family Residence | 6,611 Square Feet | Built in 2020

Custom design by a renowned builder on a private road minutes from downtown. Gated high on the hill this 6600 s.f. home is 5 acres of privacy. Completed in 2020 this impeccably home is on one level. The owner’s suite enjoys privacy, kiva fireplace, French doors to the portal with sweeping views of mountains & city lights. The spa inspired bath includes large soaking tub and steam shower. The ample owner’s closet has a stackable washer & dryer and is designed for two. Adjacent to the owner’s suite there is a media room, office, exercise and/or library. The show stopping living room has stunning views, fireplace & an inviting dining room with a steel glassed-in wine display. The diamond plaster throughout gives it an ethereal glow. The chef’s kitchen has all Wolf/Subzero, Mont Blanc Quartzite counters & peninsula where you can dine and watch the chef. The open kitchen has inviting casual living with fireplace and access to both portals. Throughout are walnut floors, soaring plaster ceilings and reclaimed beams. The north wing has a bonus room with bath, built-in sleep nook and access to the portal with grill. In addition, there are 2 bedrooms both ensuite, laundry room, mud room with access to the 864 sq. ft. garage with wall systems, skylights, epoxy floor. The guest home with separate entrance has living, kitchen, bedroom and portal. Surrounded by landscaping and rock, this is contemporary, organic, luxurious perfect for the discerning buyer.

433 Luisa Lane, Santa Fe, 87505 5 Beds 3 Baths | $850,000 | Single Family Residence | 3,200 Square Feet | Built in 1990

Custom home in a great neighborhood. Flexible floor plan with potential for a large household, multi generational home, home based business, or other life styles. The main floor is sunny with high ceilings, 3 bedrooms with separation and an office, semi-open concept, cherry wood floors, big yard, clean and spacious kitchen like new. Cooks will love this kitchen. The bottom level includes 2 bedrooms, 1 bath, den and flexible space that could be office, studio, or kitchen. This property is centrally located and just blocks from stores, medical providers, the rose park and minutes from the downtown plaza.

