Bethlehem, PA

House hunt Bethlehem: See what's on the market now

Bethlehem News Flash
Bethlehem News Flash
 2 days ago

(Bethlehem, PA) New construction? An art-deco masterpiece? These listings in Bethlehem will give you a sense of what you can find on the market today. Whether you’re looking for a modest two-bedroom or something more spacious, there are options here to suit a range of buyers.

Here are a selection of listings from our classifieds:

https://img.particlenews.com/image.php?url=2OU7GT_0dR5iazB00

3697 Cottage Drive, Bethlehem, 18020

2 Beds 2 Baths | $494,400 | Single Family Attached | 1,606 Square Feet | Built in None

Looking for something with all of the right features? Well, look no further! Nic Zawarski and Sons® has done it again with their newest designer home at The Cottages at Monocacy Creek. This well appointed home features an open concept floor plan, timeless tray, and an Owner's Bathroom highlighted with a large walk-in tiled shower. You will love the kitchen with it's classic series cabinets, granite tops and stainless steel appliances.

https://img.particlenews.com/image.php?url=1u9Eh3_0dR5iazB00

404 Main Street, Stockertown, 18083

4 Beds 3 Baths | $225,000 | Single Family Residence | 1,957 Square Feet | Built in 1920

Spacious twin home in a prime commuting location! This beautiful home offers an updated kitchen with wood cabinets, granite countertops, tile floor, adjoined to a dining area, and a convenient laundry room/powder room off the kitchen. Large combination living room and family room with a wood stove to keep the entire home warm. Second floor offers three bedrooms, with a beautiful double vanity sink with granite counter tops and tile floor. The entire third floor is a fantastic master suite complete with a large closet, and another gorgeous bathroom with granite and tile again. Other great features include basement for storage, large backyard, shed and off street parking for 3 cars! Nestled in the desirable Nazareth School District and very convenient to all major highways. Call today!

https://img.particlenews.com/image.php?url=3EZvxb_0dR5iazB00

4265 Scheidys Road, Whitehall, 18052

6 Beds 3 Baths | $620,000 | Single Family Residence | 3,404 Square Feet | Built in 1975

Stunning 6BR bi-level property set beautifully on 2 acres of fruit tree & field covered property w/3 car garage. Finished with w/unique details, this home is 90% brand new construction and is built to last multiple living scenarios. The main floor has an open living & dining layout warmed by the gas FP set in stone, solid 4" maple hardwood, crown molding, shadow boxing & features a beautiful view from the deck off the dining area. The kitchen is custom w/pull out island microwave, double oven, farm sink, and pot filler over the range. All countertops are granite. The impressive master bedroom offers a large WIC & custom tiled bathroom w/oversized shower. Separate large BR with 2 separate closets, 2 addtl BR's, and full bath with custom tile and shower, & laundry complete this level. The full lower level has a BR w/closet, an office/library/den/storage area, 1/2 bath, and a wide-open great room that walks out to the backyard. Home warranty included.

https://img.particlenews.com/image.php?url=30WV19_0dR5iazB00

205 Hobson Street, Tatamy, 18085

4 Beds 1 Bath | $232,000 | Single Family Residence | 1,296 Square Feet | Built in 1950

Affordable 4 BR Cape Cod in a desirable Tatamy location. Home has been well maintained and awaits your finishing touches. Roof replaced in 2021. Oil hot air heat plus central air. 2 bedrooms on first floor plus 2 additional BR's on 2nd floor. Full basement with outside entrance plus oversized 2 car garage and shed provide plenty of storage. Plenty of room to grow in a great small town location. Don't wait. This home won't last long.

