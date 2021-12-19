House hunt Abilene: See what’s on the market now

(Abilene, TX) There aren’t many better ways to get a sense for what you might love in a home in Abilene than checking out what’s on the market now. Whether you’re looking for a modest two-bedroom or something more spacious, there are options here to suit a range of buyers.

These listings are from our classifieds:

3849 Brookhollow Drive, Abilene, 79605 3 Beds 2 Baths | $224,900 | Single Family Residence | 1,823 Square Feet | Built in 1963

Great updated home with open living concept and separate bedrooms. Front living could be used for office, workout, or bedroom, very flexible. Master includes his and hers separate closets and en suite full bath. Kitchen features granite countertops and lots of counter space. Large laundry leaves plenty of room for pantry space. Nice mature trees and large back patio. Come hang your stockings on the fireplace for Christmas!

For open house information, contact Rivers Davis, Rutledge Realty Group, LLC at 817-319-4905

4 Rain Dance Circle, Abilene, 79601 2 Beds 1 Bath | $325,000 | Single Family Residence | 1,200 Square Feet | Built in 1940

Premium property on Lake Fort Phantom with some of the best views on the lake! This house is very efficient and has been meticulously maintained! There is a separate guest quarters on this property as well for hosting the whole family for a weekend lake getaway! The views from the guest house balcony are absolutely to die for, and there is even a covered patio underneath for a little more privacy! There is a boat dock PLUS a fishing dock that is about 23 feet deep at the end! There is crappie for days in this little cove! Both docks are in great shape and one was painted in the last year. New flooring in living room, and fresh paint in 2021! Don't miss this chance to own the perfect little lake getaway!

For open house information, contact Tommy Simons, Tommy Simons & Associates, REALTORS at 325-704-6100

2058 Woodard Street, Abilene, 79605 3 Beds 1 Bath | $140,000 | Single Family Residence | 1,163 Square Feet | Built in 1955

Cute! Cute! Cute! Updated inside with shiplap in kitchen & bath, kitchen tile flooring, cabinets & appliances, bathroom tile flooring, subway tile shower, sink, vanity & storage. Wood floors refurbished in 2015! Three bedrooms, 1 full bath, large backyard, nice carport with storage too. Quiet street, very good schools, 1169 sq. ft. New roof in 2016, survey from 2017 in hand. Centrally located & close to shopping, Dyess AFB, schools, restaurants & parks. ***pictures are when house was unoccuppied

For open house information, contact Paula Jones, Remax Of Abilene at 325-695-3730

11032 Fm 3326, Hawley, 79525 2 Beds 1 Bath | $119,900 | Single Family Residence | 832 Square Feet | Built in 1963

Welcome home to this wonderful 2 bedroom 1 bath house where you can enjoy quiet and peaceful country living. This property has a one car garage as well as a detached carport. The home has beautiful updated laminate wood flooring in the living area and bedrooms. The kitchen is very spacious with plenty of cabinets for storage and the refrigerator will stay. There is a designated laundry room with washer and dryer hook ups. The possibilities are endless with this great country home, you don't want to miss this one! Home could be purchased with house next door and approximately 50 acres or purchased separately.

For open house information, contact Josh Scarbrough, It's Closing Time Realty at 800-991-9205