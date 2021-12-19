On the hunt for a home in Lake Charles? These houses are on the market

(Lake Charles, LA) There aren’t many better ways to get a sense for what you might love in a home in Lake Charles than checking out what’s on the market now. Whether you’re looking for a place to raise a family or retire, these listings show the exciting array that’s being offered.

5803 Lake View Lane, Lake Charles, 70605 4 Beds 4 Baths | $600,000 | Single Family Residence | 3,062 Square Feet | Built in 2018

Beautiful custom built home located in Graywood Subdivision and ready for its new owners. Situated on a large corner dead-end lot with a spacious but private backyard. The beautiful back patio overlooks a canal and is perfect for hosting and entertaining friends and family. Home features 4 bedrooms and 3 full bathrooms along with a half bath jack and jill connecting 2 bedrooms upstairs.The upstairs also provides a large living space that could be used for a play area or movie room. Downstairs features high ceilings with exposed beams and lots of windows that provide plenty of natural light. The spacious kitchen has quartz countertops throughout, custom cabinetry, 6 gas burner stovetop, stainless appliances, large island and walk-in pantry. In the large master suite, the bedroom has a private entrance that allows access to the back patio. The master bath has quartz countertops with double sinks, a walk-in shower, separate soaking tub and a large walk-in closet. This home has many extras, each bedroom has hardwired internet drops for all your work or gaming needs along with an enlarged garage custom designed for large vehicles or recreational toys. To see the additional extras, schedule your showing today and don’t let this one pass you by!

710 Briarwood Drive, Lake Charles, 70605 3 Beds 2 Baths | $349,500 | Single Family Residence | 2,650 Square Feet | Built in 1966

Brick single story home located in South Lake Charles on spacious lot. This home features three bedrooms, two and a half baths. Formal dining. Formal living room with beautiful custom bookcase. Large den with gas fireplace and large windows with views of the patio with firepit and fenced in backyard. Kitchen boast abundant storage, gas stove and breakfast area. Quaint covered courtyard between the kitchen and garage. Two car garage with two storage areas. Home has generator.

108 S Hazel Street, Sulphur, 70663 3 Beds 2 Baths | $110,000 | Single Family Residence | 1,133 Square Feet | Built in None

Investment Property currently rented. Convenient location, walking distance to the park, near shopping & schools. Seller will consider all reasonable offers. All measurements are m/l

708 Helen Street, Lake Charles, 70601 3 Beds 2 Baths | $214,000 | Single Family Residence | 1,675 Square Feet | Built in 1929

3 bedroom/1.5 bath Cottage home in downtown Lake Charles conveniently located near Oschner St. Patrick's Hospital and is within walking distance of Drew Park and the lake front! Interior features hardwood floors, framed glass kitchen cabinets, large utility room, quaint back porch, storage or extra room with window AC adjacent to the carport. Plumbing and electrical available in extra building. New window sills. 220 volt outlet in carport. 30 AMP exterior generator plug. Freshly painted and awaits new Buyer!

