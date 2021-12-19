Take a look at these homes on the market in Bloomington

(Bloomington, IN) There aren’t many better ways to get a sense for what you might love in a home in Bloomington than checking out what’s on the market now. Whether you’re looking for a modest two-bedroom or something more spacious, there are options here to suit a range of buyers.

Here are a selection of listings from our classifieds:

3056 E Chase Lane, Bloomington, 47401 5 Beds 5 Baths | $937,500 | Single Family Residence | 5,900 Square Feet | Built in 2005

This beautiful all brick home on Bloomington's Southside features an amazing 2.86 acre wooded estate lot with an incredible setting and lots of privacy! As you walk in the front door you will see how this amazing floor plan sets this home apart from the rest. The 2-story foyer looks into a large vaulted ceiling office area that features built-in bookcases and it's own fireplace. The main level also offers a large master suite, a huge gourmet kitchen with lots of natural light and a 2-story living room with a brick fireplace that makes this room cozy and inviting. The upstairs is spacious and a real must see to appreciate everything there is to offer. The lower level is absolutely perfect with an incredible custom bar area, huge family room space, a full bedroom, an office and a workshop area. The backyard is a must see from the large main level deck area or just relaxing on the lower level patio off the walk-out basement. This home has had a lot of updates including a new roof in 2020 and a new presby septic system in 2019. Call for additional information and showings.

2606 S Leonard Springs Road, Bloomington, 47403 3 Beds 1 Bath | $239,900 | Single Family Residence | 960 Square Feet | Built in 1950

Quaint Bungalow on Bloomington's Westside!! This 3 bedroom, 1 bath Bungalow home sits on over 1 Acre of property with mature trees providing shade for the summertime heat. Plenty of space to grow your own vegetables, have a few chickens, or just a place for kids to run around on. Home has a New metal roof 2021, and New septic in 2019.

9034 East State Road 46, Bloomington, 47401 3 Beds 4 Baths | $405,000 | Single Family Residence | 3,098 Square Feet | Built in 2015

Beautiful, spacious open floor plan home on a roomy 2 acres, including a pond. Very big 3 car garage with lots of storage space. Gorgeous kitchen with a spacious island, built in wine cooler and lots of cabinets, walk-in pantry. 3 nicely sized bedrooms, each with their own walk-in closets and bathrooms. Great looking master bathroom with a garden tub and a sauna to relax. Laundry room is right off the kitchen with the 4th bathroom attached. Nice size bonus room that could be an office. Beautiful family room with vaulted ceilings, gorgeous wood floors, and a cozy fireplace. Lots of space outside for all kinds of activities, A spacious deck located off the kitchen.

1908 E Bay Pointe Drive, Bloomington, 47401 1 Bed 1 Bath | $124,900 | Condominium | 723 Square Feet | Built in 1987

Amazing Bay Pointe 1 Bed / 1 Bath with a view of the water. This 723 SF is really exquisitely updated featuring vaulted ceilings, skylight, stone fireplace, deck overlooking the water, contemporary tiled tub/shower installation, and plenty of natural light for privacy and connection to the outdoors simultaneously. Schedule a showing today!

