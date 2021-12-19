Yakima-curious? These homes are on the market

(Yakima, WA) New construction? An art-deco masterpiece? These listings in Yakima will give you a sense of what you can find on the market today. Whether you’re looking for a place to raise a family or retire, these listings show the exciting array that’s being offered.

These listings are from our classifieds:

201 S 24Th Ave, Yakima, 98902 3 Beds 3 Baths | $495,000 | Single Family Residence | 2,816 Square Feet | Built in 1941

An iconic Spanish Colonial bungalow in the Barge Chestnut Historic District. Classic formal entry, large living room with hardwood flooring and gas fireplace. Remodeled kitchen with archway opening to the dining room and large quartz breakfast bar. Main level primary suite with fantastic remodeled bath. The walk in closet has a 2nd laundry hook up. Updated dual zone gas furnace and central AC. Tankless hot water system. Fenced and gated backyard with east-facing patio.

209 S 4Th St, Yakima, 98901 5 Beds 2 Baths | $205,000 | Single Family Residence | 2,489 Square Feet | Built in 1905

Great opportunity for multi family housing (R3 Zoning) or first time home buyer near to downtown amenities! This 5 bedroom home has charming features including ample amounts of natural light with a spacious living room, formal dining room, new roof installed in 2018 and large front and back yard all fenced in!

318 N 25Th Ave, Yakima, 98902 4 Beds 3 Baths | $368,500 | Single Family Residence | 2,208 Square Feet | Built in 1940

This picturesque 4+ bedroom/3 bath Cape Cod style home was built in 1940 and proudly displays the love and craftmanship of its current owners. The front walkway leads up to one of the home's attractive patios which is surrounded by shade trees, a pergola and perennial flower beds. Shutters framing the front windows only add to the charm. The home's main floor features a central stairway with the living room and dining room to the left, a first-floor master bedroom and bath to the right, . True to its Cape Cod style, the living room has built in hutches, paneled walls offset by off-white molding, a large ceiling beam adjoining the living room/dining room, bead board, hard wood floors and a true wood

1607 Fruitvale Blvd, Yakima, 98902 2 Beds 1 Bath | $175,000 | Single Family Residence | 994 Square Feet | Built in 1930

2 bedroom 1 bathroom 994 sf residential home. Detached garage. Neighbors the mobile home court. Zoned Commercial. Public Utilities. Buyer to verify all information to their own satisfaction.

