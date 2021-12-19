On the hunt for a home in Billings? These houses are on the market

(Billings, MT) New construction? An art-deco masterpiece? These listings in Billings will give you a sense of what you can find on the market today. Whether you’re looking for a place to raise a family or retire, these listings show the exciting array that’s being offered.

Check out these listings from our classifieds:

Tbd Castle Pines Dr, Billings, 59101 3 Beds 2 Baths | $495,000 | Single Family Residence | 3,394 Square Feet | Built in 2021

Come to Briarwood & enjoy the quiet setting just minutes from town. This home will feature 3 main floor bedrooms, 2 bath modern farmhouse architectural style, trimmed out with high quality finishes. The kitchen, which is the control center of each home, will be open & spacious built for everything from entertaining large holiday parties to managing the normal family routines. It will include a large single level quartz island opening up into the living room, perimeter cabinetry will include quartz tops accented with a tile back splash, and you will find a large walk in pantry next to the refrigerator. Master bedroom suite will feature an enlarged walk-in tile shower, quartz counter tops and spacious walk in closet. Main floor laundry room makes for easy living. Still time to customize and pick colors and finishes. More lots and floor plans available

For open house information, contact Kevin Thompson, Green Realty at 406-669-3862

3405 King Ave. East, Billings, 59101 3 Beds 2 Baths | $195,000 | 1,368 Square Feet | Built in 1978

This is a 1978 Gallatin mobile home that sits on 10,360 square foot corner lot and it has a double car garage that is detached and two storage sheds. This home features 3 bedrooms a master and 2 other bedrooms with a common bathroom. There is a Blaze King wood burning stove in the living room and a large family room that was added that has a wine rack and a wet bar. Plus there is a RV parking pad behind the garage. There is a 8 x 30 back covered patio This home is vacant please call for appt.

For open house information, contact Emilio Campos, T & E Realty at 406-245-4220

4531 Lux Avenue, Billings, 59101 2 Beds 1 Bath | $210,000 | Single Family Residence | 1,031 Square Feet | Built in 1955

Single level living + Oversized two car garage! Furnace is 2 years old, two large bedrooms, spacious bathroom & plenty of storage. Partially fenced, convenient location + quiet street. Detached large garage for toys & more!

For open house information, contact Kelley Armstrong, eXp Realty, LLC at 406-578-4399

3101 Stone Street, Billings, 59101 3 Beds 2 Baths | $129,900 | Manufactured Home | 1,512 Square Feet | Built in 1973

In the county, but right in town! This 1 owner manufactured home has been well maintained with newer flooring, updated windows & newer roof. Open plan features two family rooms, separate bar area & wood burning fireplace. Brand new stand up shower in hall bath. Sits on it's own corner landscaped lot that's fenced with underground sprinklers. Two wells on property, one for house & one hooked to sprinkler system. All appliances stay!

For open house information, contact Nikki Zimmer, Metro, REALTORS L.L.P at 406-245-9300