Cumming-curious? These homes are on the market

2520 Wellsley Lane, Cumming, 30041 4 Beds 3 Baths | $500,000 | Single Family Residence | 3,165 Square Feet | Built in 1995

Meticulously maintained home in highly sought after Margate Subdivision, in South Forsyth, w/Master on Main, boasting bright & spacious floor plan loaded w/upgrades; beautiful landscaped corner lot, private back yard w/gorgeous stone patio, firepit, and two separate fenced areas (great for pets or kid's play area); Award winning school district-Blue Ribbon recipients Daves Creek & South Forsyth Middle; South Forsyth HS ranked among top in the state; close to parks, bike trails, Lake Lanier, shopping, dining, wineries, 400, N'side Forsyth & Johns Creek Emory Hospitals. New HVAC units installed 1 year ago (4 yr warranty remaining)

For open house information, contact Tina Caldwell, Virtual Properties Realty.com at 770-495-5050

7445 Crestline Drive, Dawsonville, 30534 5 Beds 5 Baths | $940,000 | Single Family Residence | 4,131 Square Feet | Built in 2021

Beautiful NEW construction home with a covered boat slip in The Reserve Club and Marina- a gated Lake Lanier neighborhood! Lovely lot with mountain and lake views. Act now to select your finishes and receive 25 hours of complimentary design service. The Taunton Place house plan by Frank Betz is a craftsman design perfect for enjoying LAKE LIFE. The covered front porch, natural stone and stained beams are a welcoming sight. Once inside the main floor has an open plan featuring vaulted family room, spacious kitchen with island and dining area. The covered screen porch with a fireplace will be a favorite family gathering spot! The owner's suite is appointed with special touches including stained tongue and groove ceilings, a free-standing soaking tub and generous closet. A main level guest suite can also double as an office. The finished terrace level contains three additional bedrooms and two full baths. A large family room is also located on the lower level making for a great entertaining space. You will fall in love with the farmhouse style and designer colors this home will offer! Quality construction by local builder Prostar Ventures. Don’t miss the opportunity to customize your home in a gated community with pool and clubhouse that overlooks the marina on Lake Lanier! Covered boat slip B-8 is included with this property. *Please note that the listing photos are from a previous build by the contractor.*

For open house information, contact Sheila K. Davis, The Norton Agency at 770-536-1250

73 Mountain Brook Road, Dawsonville, 30534 3 Beds 2 Baths | $239,900 | Single Family Residence | 1,580 Square Feet | Built in 1991

Charming 3bd 2bd fully furnished home located in Dawsonville. NO HOA. This house can be used as either a mountainside vacation home or conveniently located primary residence within minutes from GA 400 and the Dawsonville square. The home is close to charming antique shops as well as breathtaking nature trails, rivers, and waterfalls. Enjoy the private 1.05 +/- acre lot canopied with trees. A car port, additional parking spaces and an outdoor shed for storage. Home features include hardwood floors, open concept kitchen to living space with stainless steel appliances, tons of natural light with large windows and skylights. Cozy up next to your stone fireplace or enjoy the outdoor wrap around porch. The primary bedroom sits off the back of the home separated from the 2 secondary bedrooms for your own private oasis. French doors lead out to the back deck and there is additional nook for office or reading space. Primary bath includes a soaker tub, double vanities and a spacious walk-in closet with builts for organization. Schedule your private showing today!

For open house information, contact WELCH TEAM, Keller Williams Realty Community Partners at 678-341-7400

130 Millwick Cove, Johns Creek, 30005 5 Beds 5 Baths | $699,900 | Single Family Residence | 3,415 Square Feet | Built in 2001

Welcome home! This home in ever popular Cambridge has so many upscale features, including a RARE 3 car garage! The main floor opens from the two story grand foyer with sitting room/home office/library and separate dining room. Vaulted family room has a gas fireplace insert for ambience and heating, and features a gloriously framed view of the magnificently landscaped rear yard! Walk through to the kitchen with solid maple cabinetry, double wall ovens, gas cooktop, Bosch dishwasher, and upgraded granite countertops. Main floor laundry has had a fresh update with shiplap and floating shelving! A gorgeous screened porch has plenty of room for sitting or dining and leads out to the upgraded composite deck. Second floor has four bedrooms, including the oversized Owner's Suite with sitting area, views of the rear landscape, fabulous spa bath with separate vanities, closets, Jacuzzi tub and 16sf shower. Pass the bath and enter the flex room, currently home to an award-winning quilter! The three secondary bedrooms are all spacious: one with private bath, and the other two share a Jack & Jill bath between them. Find the terrace level and discover wide open entertainment space, a bedroom with custom closet, full bath, wet bar/kitchenette and double doors leading outside to the covered patio. There is also a storage shed with space for tools, lawnmower etc. Take in the level outdoor living space with HUGE patio areas, professionally designed landscaping, paths, stone seating area, completely fenced. NEW WINDOWS in most of the home! Cambridge has resort quality amenities including a 7000 sf Clubhouse, 6 lighted tennis courts, competition pool, tot pool with zero entry, giant water slide, playground, sand volleyball court and fitness center.

For open house information, contact KAREN REYNOLDS, Atlanta Fine Homes Sotheby's International at 770-442-7300