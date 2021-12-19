ContributorsPublishersAdvertisers
Conroe, TX

Take a look at these homes for sale in Conroe

(Conroe, TX) If you’ve been thinking about buying a home, there aren’t many reasons not to check out one of these homes on the market in Conroe. Whether you’re looking for a place to raise a family or retire, these listings show the exciting array that’s being offered.

16616 Lonely Pines Drive, Conroe, 77306

4 Beds 3 Baths | $257,990 | Single Family Residence | 2,182 Square Feet | Built in None

Enjoy the comfort achieved in utilizing every square foot of our two story, four bedroom, two and half bathroom home with two-car garage. The X30J is equipped with a quaint front patio on each of its elevations, also includes a rear covered patio, which is seen from the windows of the expansive family room. The dining area and family room are conveniently located next to the kitchen, with its island for entertaining and spacious pantry for needed storage; making this an easy set up to navigate for the chef in you! Bedroom 1, located to the rear of the home, offers up a generous sized walk-in-closet and spacious bathroom. Upstairs features 3 spacious rooms, a full bathroom and open loft. Espresso colored cabinetry, home automation system included! Ask about available New Home Standard Features within our community.

338 Pleasant Hill Way, Conroe, 77304

4 Beds 3 Baths | $295,190 | Single Family Residence | 2,038 Square Feet | Built in None

Spacious Four Bedroom, Three Bathroom, Single Story, Two Car Garage Home with open Living Space, Kitchen with large pantry, generous amounts of cabinets, an Island for additional seating, large Dining area, Covered Patio, standard size Utility Room. Bedroom 1 is located towards the rear of the home and separate from other rooms. Bathroom 1 comes with a Large Walk-In Closet, separate toilet room, double-vanity and separate tub and shower. Plan offers recessed lighting, a linen closet, lots of storage space and quality standard features. Ask about available New Home incentives.

10550 Preserve Way, Conroe, 77385

3 Beds 2 Baths | $345,990 | Single Family Residence | 1,566 Square Feet | Built in None

The Magnolia is a single-story home that boasts 1,507 square feet of functional living space, and features 3 bedrooms, 2 bathrooms, and a 2-car garage. This open-concept Smart Series design is built with your lifestyle in mind!

3414 Quiet Gate Lane, Conroe, 77301

3 Beds 2 Baths | $259,990 | Single Family Residence | 1,559 Square Feet | Built in None

Nice Three Bedroom, Two Bathroom, Single Story, Two Car Garage Home. Open Family Room, Dining Room to Kitchen with Island and Breakfast Area, Large Pantry, lots of cabinets, Covered Patio, and generous size Utility Room. Double Sinks, separate shower and tub, as well as a Large Walk-in closet in Bedroom 1.

