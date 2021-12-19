Check out these Victorville homes on the market

ContributorsPublishersAdvertisers
(Victorville, CA) If you’ve been thinking about buying a home, there aren’t many reasons not to check out one of these homes on the market in Victorville. Whether you’re looking for a modest two-bedroom or something more spacious, there are options here to suit a range of buyers.

Check out these listings from our classifieds:

https://img.particlenews.com/image.php?url=2u3ttj_0dR5iRzW00

6720 Fuente Avenue, Oak Hills, 92344

4 Beds 3 Baths | $649,000 | Single Family Residence | 2,504 Square Feet | Built in 2005

Beautiful Oak Hills home, 4 large bedroom and 3 bathrooms. Entertainers delight with fully permitted patio, built in BBQ island, kegerator, refrigerator and gas firepit. Fully fenced yard with access from Fuente Ave and Jenny. New carpet, blinds and paint through out. 3 car garage, large driveway on a paved street. Expansive kitchen with granite counters, lots of cabinets with ample storage and newer appliances. Breakfast nook with huge picture window, separate living room, family room and dining room with gas wood burning stove in between.

For open house information, contact JACOB GINGERICH, SANDIN REAL ESTATE COMPANY at 909-368-6330

Copyright © 2021 California Regional Multiple Listing Service, Inc. All rights reserved. All information provided by the listing agent/broker is deemed reliable but is not guaranteed and should be independently verified.(ID: realtor---3yd-MRMLSCA-CV21245855)

https://img.particlenews.com/image.php?url=1xJWjX_0dR5iRzW00

12970 Nelliebell Drive, Victorville, 92392

3 Beds 2 Baths | $404,900 | Single Family Residence | 1,856 Square Feet | Built in 2004

Beautiful home in the Victorville area. Close to shopping and freeway. Spacious living with nice floorplan. Well maintained home and yard. 3 car garage. Family room and fireplace off the kitchen. Its a must see. This home will not last long. Sellers motivated.

For open house information, contact RUDY ESCALERA, BERKSHIRE HATHAWAY HOMESERVICE at 760-245-7323

Copyright © 2021 California Regional Multiple Listing Service, Inc. All rights reserved. All information provided by the listing agent/broker is deemed reliable but is not guaranteed and should be independently verified.(ID: realtor---3yd-MRMLSCA-IV21197253)

https://img.particlenews.com/image.php?url=4LD8Cs_0dR5iRzW00

13145 Seneca Road, Victorville, 92392

3 Beds 2 Baths | $496,000 | 1,104 Square Feet | Built in 1983

two homes in one lot, each is 3 bedrooms 2 bathrooms, live in one and rent the other one or keep your love ones close to you, all this is in over one care lot so each residence has plenty of room to stretch-out and have privacy, main house is 13145 Seneca Rd and the other one is 14457 Diamond Rd, each one with their private entrance, the front house has circular driveway and is fenced, the back house is fenced as well, over one acre lot in the Mountain Acre area of Victorville, a desirable area in Victorville, very commuter friendly in the middle of the I15 and the 395 highways to easy travel north to Las Vegas or south to the Cities down below, or north on the 395, this type of properties are hard to find, won't las long.

For open house information, contact Fidel Carranza, CENTURY 21 Desert Rock at 760-244-8557

Copyright © 2021 High Desert Association of REALTORS®. All rights reserved. All information provided by the listing agent/broker is deemed reliable but is not guaranteed and should be independently verified.(ID: realtor---3yd-VVMLSCA-541288)

https://img.particlenews.com/image.php?url=1ebowJ_0dR5iRzW00

11031 Victor Avenue, Hesperia, 92345

3 Beds 2 Baths | $415,000 | Single Family Residence | 1,247 Square Feet | Built in 1983

Welcome to 11031 Victor Avenue! This is a spacious 3 bedroom and 2 bath gorgeous property ready to be yours.....Lot size is .38 acres and spacious enough for all your toys. Conveniently located very close to 15 Freeways and main shopping centers. Come see today!

For open house information, contact CLAUDIA VARGAS, REALTY MASTERS & ASSOCIATES at 951-384-6600

Copyright © 2021 California Regional Multiple Listing Service, Inc. All rights reserved. All information provided by the listing agent/broker is deemed reliable but is not guaranteed and should be independently verified.(ID: realtor---3yd-MRMLSCA-IV21259872)

