Check out these homes for sale in Santa Barbara now

(Santa Barbara, CA) New construction? An art-deco masterpiece? These listings in Santa Barbara will give you a sense of what you can find on the market today. Whether you’re looking for a place to raise a family or retire, these listings show the exciting array that’s being offered.

Check out these listings from our classifieds:

1138 Camino Del Rio, Santa Barbara, 93110 6 Beds 6 Baths | $2,995,000 | Single Family Residence | 5,267 Square Feet | Built in 1984

This is a one-of-a-kind property located in the Rancho San Antonio neighborhood of the Santa Barbara foothills. Bring your imagination and transform this home into your dream estate! There is a 5,000+ sq. ft. main residence built circa 1984 offering 6 bedrooms and 5.5 bathrooms. Additionally, there is a detached 2bed/1bath ~1,200 sq. ft. single-level residential second unit. There are so many uses for this detached residence: multi-family living, long-term leasing, visiting guests, or future pool house. Enjoy lovely ocean and mountain views from both residences. Additional features include: 1,065 sq. ft. of finished storage space under the main residence, a 1,300+ sq. ft. garage, 380 sq. ft. exercise room, and a 250 sq. ft. storage shed. The property has an incredibly spacious

888 Lilac Dr, Montecito, 93108 6 Beds 8 Baths | $33,500,000 | Single Family Residence | 13,599 Square Feet | Built in 2006

Vast ocean views, flat grounds, luxe amenities, & incredible design coalesce at this iconic Montecito property. Flexible spaces both inside and out make this an intimate home for 2 yet can easily accommodate crowds of over 200. Public spaces blend seamlessly and open to the view and lush grounds beyond. A main level primary suite offers a restful way to begin and end each day while 5 addt'l bd suite are perfect for loved ones. Gym, theater, bar, game room, pool, guest house & 5-car garage allow you to savor all of life's moments. Living off the grid has never been more chic. Solar, a generator, greywater irrigation system, private well, organic vegetable beds & citrus orchards, chicken coops, and secret gardens define sustainable sensibility and offer an unparalleled piece of paradise.

161 Vista Del Mar Dr, Santa Barbara, 93109 3 Beds 2 Baths | $1,749,000 | Single Family Residence | 1,371 Square Feet | Built in 1956

Walk to the beach from this 3bed/2bath single-level home resting on a spacious 1/3 acre lot. This property is just 0.8 mi from Hendry's (dog-friendly) Beach and Boathouse Restaurant. The super private backyard features a manicured lawn, fruit trees, and several patio areas. Great for entertaining! The kitchen features stainless steel appliances, a dual-basin sink, and granite counters. Enjoy white oak hardwood floors and recessed lighting throughout. There is an attached 2-car garage plus an oversized concrete driveway with a gate to the backyard. Additional features: dual-pane sliders, central heating, and living room fireplace. This is a light and bright home with great southern exposure. Located in the ''Coastal Zone'' where short-term vacation rentals are not currently regulated.

2227 Cliff Dr, Santa Barbara, 93109 3 Beds 2 Baths | $1,549,000 | Single Family Residence | 1,064 Square Feet | Built in 1950

Double Delight on the Desirable Mesa! Welcome to the jewel of Santa Barbara -- the glorious Mesa lifestyle featuring spectacular beaches, inviting Shoreline Park, tons of water activities from swimming to yachting, and the Douglas Preserve to entertain your furry friends. Let the sand tickle your feet while soaking up the sun at the beach, watch the dolphins frolicking, or take advantage of a great cardio bicycle workout along the paths hugging the beautiful Pacific coast line. Be the lucky new

