Santa Maria-curious? These homes are on the market

828 E Boone Street, Santa Maria, 93454 3 Beds 3 Baths | $370,000 | 1,710 Square Feet | Built in 1978

Location, location, location! This Santa Maria PUD is conveniently located right next to Allan Hancock College and all of the shopping, restaurants, and wonderful things Santa Maria has to offer. Well cared for this home has a lot of great features. Your front court yard will welcome you as you enter into your spacious living room. The updated kitchen opens directly to the living room and a large sliding glass door leads to your front patio which gives the home a great flow. Perfect for entertaining. This home is 100% electric, so you never have to worry about a gas bill. Each room has its own electric heater so you can control the heat in rooms individually! The kitchen has ample cabinet space, dishwasher and stove included. Downstairs you have a half bathroom with beautiful tile work which is perfect for guests. Upstairs you will be amazed by the size of the master suite. This large master bedroom is complemented by a huge walk in closet. The master bath boasts a dual sink vanity, separate vanity area, and walk in shower. All of the rooms in this home are spacious, and you even have a 2 car garage. To top everything off the community has a pool which is perfect for those hot summer days. This is a wonderful opportunity to own a great home in Santa Maria. Give your favorite agent a call today before someone else seizes this opportunity!

1051 Columbus Drive, Santa Maria, 93454 3 Beds 2 Baths | $599,000 | Single Family Residence | 1,790 Square Feet | Built in 1978

Take a peek inside this cute and clean 3-bedroom, 2 bath home with beautiful upgrades, too many to count! The open floor plan makes entertaining a cinch, as well as gorgeous, vaulted wood ceilings and beautiful upgraded luxury vinyl plank wood floors that are waterproof, slate tile entry and cozy fireplace as a center focal point to enjoy. Freshly painted walls and baseboards, this home boasts pride along with the newly renovated bathrooms, awesome backyard with pergola to enjoy BBQing, more entertaining with even a spot to add a TV to watch the game! You can't miss out to make this house a home, nestled in a great location near schools, shopping and easy freeway access, it won't last long! Call your agent to schedule your private showing!

3425 Tepusquet Road, Santa Maria, 93454 3 Beds 3 Baths | $959,000 | Single Family Residence | 1,984 Square Feet | Built in 1988

This is the perfect home for social distancing. Enjoy this private 40+/- acre oasis, zoned AG-1-40, away from the world, but within easy distance to wineries, city shopping and restaurants. This gorgeous home is located approximately 20 minutes from Santa Maria. This home is framed by 360 degree views of rolling Tepusquet hills.. The private gated entry welcomes you to a full size tennis court then you enter the home through the landscaped courtyard. Enjoy the views and majestic oaks from an extensive patio & deck. This lovely 3 bedroom, 2.5 bath home with wood flooring may be warmed by corner wood burning fireplace and is filled with light. A gracious master suite has an updated en suite, walk-in closet & adjoining deck. This is a perfect place to enjoy life and walk on your own private hiking trails ride motorcycles and enjoy the sounds of nature. The home is easily access directly off Tepusquet Rd. There is over 5200 gallons of water storage on the property. The well is high producing.

220 E Grant Street, Santa Maria, 93454 3 Beds 2 Baths | $330,000 | Condominium | 1,235 Square Feet | Built in 1991

