Check out these Cedar Rapids homes on the market

2485 Rookwood Lane, Marion, 52302 3 Beds 3 Baths | $254,900 | 1,625 Square Feet | Built in 2021

Open Houses are hosted at the Model: 2496 Roycroft Alley, Marion. *Early 2022 completion. All selections available. Rookwood Estates is not your typical neighborhood. With a playground, dog park, pond, natural areas, trails and more, you'll love all this one-of-a-kind development has to offer. Make your SMART home even smarter by unlocking all the automation technology available. Each home is already equipped with (5) SMART home devices including front door lock, light switches, thermostat, video doorbell, and garage door opener. Tap into energy savings by adding SOLAR panels to any of our Solar-Ready homes. The standard 15-panel package will save you up to $100/mo on your electric bill, plus you'll qualify for Federal and State Tax Credits. The best of 3 worlds! Space, quality and affordability! This new layout features a 10x24' 3rd stall garage! Open layout, spacious bedrooms, huge closets, walk-in pantry, mudroom bench, large laundry room, inviting front porch, and side-yard patio! *All selections available*? Your choice between 8 luxury vinyl plank colors, 15 cabinet colors, 20 granite/quartz colors, 5 door styles, 2 appliance packages, 30 lighting packages, oil rubbed bronze or brush nickel hinges/knobs/hardware/faucets, and these are just the standard options! Unlock the countless upgrades and customizable features you won't find anywhere else. *120 day completion *Specs, finishes, schedule subject to change

1815 E Avenue Ne, Cedar Rapids, 52402 2 Beds 1 Bath | $114,000 | Single Family Residence | 736 Square Feet | Built in 1948

NEW Furnace, NEW AC, NEW Paint, NEW refinished wood floors, NEWER roof on house and garage & NEW block walls in bsmt crawl space! This cozy home is move in ready with all the BIG TICKET items INCLUDED! Situated close to down town, I380, dining, shopping and more! Stall and a half garage, ally access, fenced yard, & a large deck! Inspections are for health or safety concerns ONLY.

3613 Foxborough Ter Ne, Cedar Rapids, 52402 3 Beds 2 Baths | $147,000 | Condominium | 1,346 Square Feet | Built in 1986

This well-maintained 2nd floor, updated 3 bedroom condo has ample interior space with Cherry flooring stretching the main living area with vaulted ceilings that provide an open concept feel and glass doors leading to back deck right off of the main living space. Enjoy additional natural lighting throughout the dine in/Eat in kitchen combo with the gorgeous atrium window where you'll find all of the appliances that are included. Retire to the primary bedroom with En - suite bath equipped with shower, dual vanity and walk in closet. Take advantage of the newer exterior updates such as the roof(2021) along with new siding, and newer water heater an A/C 2021. **Dining Room Table and Chairs are negotiable**

2222 1St Ave Ne, Cedar Rapids, 52402 2 Beds 3 Baths | $450,000 | 2,500 Square Feet | Built in 1965

Check out this rare opportunity to live in Cedar Rapids highly desired Blair House. This 8th floor double unit offers an easy transition from your home to a condo, with 2500 sq ft and incredible views and amazing light from every room. The unit is on the back side of the building so it is very quite and gets afternoon sun. The updated functional kitchen has honed granite counter tops, and plenty of storage. The oversized master suite boasts lots of sunlight, deck access, a large bathroom, and dual closet space waiting for your remodel. Additionally, the unit includes a guest bedroom, office or 3rd bedroom, formal dining room, and a large living area with space for all your favorite things and the special touches that make it yours. The condo also includes another full bathroom, its own stackable washer and dryer, plenty of storage in the unit 2 storage unit and 2 spaces in the heated garage. All windows are newer. Blair House has recently updated the elevators and is in the process of adding a new pool and a new roof. All assessments have been paid by the seller. HOA fees cover: AC, gas, water, heated garage, club room, exercise room, pool, storage area, trash, recycling, and building operation and maintenance. This is your chance to leave behind snow removal and yard work! Call today for your private showing.

