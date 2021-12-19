Check out these homes on the Killeen market now

(Killeen, TX) New construction? An art-deco masterpiece? These listings in Killeen will give you a sense of what you can find on the market today. Whether you’re looking for a new home on acreage or a fixer-upper close to amenities, you can probably find a listing here to suit you.

Check out these listings from our classifieds:

4403 Hondo Drive, Killeen, 76549 3 Beds 2 Baths | $184,999 | Single Family Residence | 1,602 Square Feet | Built in 1999

As you enter this charming home with 3 bedrooms and 2 full baths, you are met with a spacious living area as you make your way into the first hallway. This sought-after layout has the secondary bedrooms adjacent to the guest bathroom co-located in the same wing. Furthermore, the primary suite is conveniently tucked away in the rear of the home for extra privacy. The kitchen possesses a walk-in pantry, stainless steel appliances, and glass cabinets that give this space a nice touch! The living area opens up to a brick fireplace with a beautifully framed wood mantle as you approach the covered patio that offers plenty of space for entertaining. This home truly utilizes all available space. The design of this home creates the ambiance of a lovely retreat, perfect for anyone. **shed in the backyard and washer & dryer convey with the property.**

For open house information, contact Stephanie Conrado, All City Real Estate, Ltd. Co. at 866-277-6005

4102 Waterproof, Killeen, 76549 3 Beds 2 Baths | $210,000 | Single Family Residence | 1,593 Square Feet | Built in 2003

This Killeen one-story corner home offers a two-car garage.

For open house information, contact Feras Rachid, Opendoor Brokerage LLC at 602-690-4900

2507 Schwertner Drive, Killeen, 76543 3 Beds 2 Baths | $155,000 | Single Family Residence | 1,724 Square Feet | Built in 1994

Inviting & private home! With its inviting private entrance and cozy living spaces, this Killeen home is the perfect place for everyone in your family. The multiple dining and living areas are great to accommodate the different needs of every stage in life. With its laminate countertop kitchen with ample cabinet space, it's perfect for cooking up a storm! The fireplace makes it the perfect spot to enjoy that cool Texas weather in the fall & winter. When you need some alone time or just want an extra bedroom for company, you can easily go into the garage that's been converted into a large flex space.

For open house information, contact Shaina Moats, Keller Williams Realty at 512-448-4111

6209 Charlotte Lane, Killeen, 76542 4 Beds 3 Baths | $343,900 | Single Family Residence | 3,273 Square Feet | Built in 2008

Beautiful massive 2 story single family home located in desirable Savannah Heights Subdivision. This irresistible D.R. Horton home was built in 2008 and features 2 separate living spaces, 4 large bedrooms, 2.5 bathrooms, big loft area, and study that could easily be converted into it's own suite by the right owner, is a must see. Huge owners suite with full bath and enormous walk-in closet. Open living room kitchen concept.

For open house information, contact Joel Neufeld, Sophia and Associates Real Estate LLC at 254-699-8909