Saginaw, MI

Check out these homes on the Saginaw market now

Saginaw Dispatch
Saginaw Dispatch
 2 days ago

(Saginaw, MI) If you’re thinking about buying or just wondering what kind of homes are on the market, check out these listings in Saginaw. Whether you’re looking for a place to raise a family or retire, these listings show the exciting array that’s being offered.

These listings are from our classifieds:

https://img.particlenews.com/image.php?url=34DFmF_0dR5iMp700

1320 Congress, Saginaw, 48602

3 Beds 1 Bath | $57,900 | 1,200 Square Feet | Built in 1909

Check out this move in ready 3 bedroom home. Sports a spacious kitchen, large living room and original woodwork. Home has fresh paint throughout, and many updates over the last couple of years including updated plumbing. Schedule your showing today!

For open house information, contact Ryan Guillen, Keller Williams Preferred at 989-792-8200

https://img.particlenews.com/image.php?url=3sd4xk_0dR5iMp700

580 Rustic, Carrollton, 48604

2 Beds 1 Bath | $78,500 | 1,272 Square Feet | Built in 1964

This custom built one-owner home is looking for someone with decorative ideas and an eye for updating. Over 1200 square Ft. with a great layout. The kitchen is good size with plenty of cupboard space, the living room has a beautiful gas fireplace that will look amazing white-washed, and a huge bathroom that has enough space to add a large vanity with double sink or large soaking tub. The possibilities are endless with this home. The smaller back yard is fenced with a covered patio and is designed more for a place of relaxation or entertaining a small group of people. But there's still plenty of yard on the side and front to maintain and landscape. Roof is 6 years old and all appliances will remain with the home.

https://img.particlenews.com/image.php?url=3bBBuv_0dR5iMp700

1734 Ottawa Street, Saginaw, 48602

4 Beds 3 Baths | $94,000 | Single Family Residence | 1,911 Square Feet | Built in 1952

Extraordinary brick and stone home situated on a double lot. 1911 sq ft., 3 or 4 bedrooms, 2-1/2 baths, 2 fireplaces, formal living and dining rooms, family room, bright kitchen with eating area plus newer appliances, many closets, built in China cabinet. Large finished recreational room in basement, 3 season porch overlooking fenced yard plus a shed. Includes a spacious 3 car garage.

https://img.particlenews.com/image.php?url=3GV7wJ_0dR5iMp700

1324 E Munger Rd, Munger, 48747

3 Beds 2 Baths | $164,900 | Single Family Residence | 1,600 Square Feet | Built in 1926

Remodeled home-New wiring, furnace, plumbing, bathrooms and windows. Large lot, 1.59 acres with storage shed. Bay City or Reese schools. Just minutes from both. Plenty of room to raise a family. Wood floors. Unique design. 1 & 1/2 baths, full basement. Home has Dry Vit system for extra exterior insulation. Immediate possession.

