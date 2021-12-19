Take a look at these homes for sale in Odessa

ContributorsPublishersAdvertisers
(Odessa, TX) If you’ve been thinking about buying a home, there aren’t many reasons not to check out one of these homes on the market in Odessa. Whether you’re looking for a place to raise a family or retire, these listings show the exciting array that’s being offered.

Here are a selection of listings from our classifieds:

8611 Rutland Dr, Odessa, 79765

4 Beds 2 Baths | $369,165 | Single Family Residence | 2,526 Square Feet | Built in None

* Pictures, photographs, colors, features and sizes are for illustration purposes only and will vary from homes as built. *Welcome to Enclave at Mission Ranch, East Odessa's premier community. Located next to Mission Estates and the Odessa Country Club Golf Course, these homes offer many amenities and upgrades, all next to shopping, dining, the new Cinergy Theater, and much more!Your home in Enclave at Mission will come with Superior Included Features such as: Spacious and Sequestered Master Suite Grand 8 foot Tall Exterior Doors Automatic 18 foot Garage Door with 2 Remotes and Keypad Hardwood Cabinets with Soft Close Doors and Drawers Granite Countertops with Undermount Sinks in the Kitchen and Bathrooms Full Home Water Filtration System including Water Softener and Reverse Osmosis Units

1118 N Sam Houston Ave, Odessa, 79761

3 Beds 2 Baths | $179,900 | Single Family Residence | 1,371 Square Feet | Built in 2005

REDUCED! This darling house is located in a quiet and friendly neighborhood, waiting for the next family! Walk in, and you will notice the spacious living area and lots of natural light! Wonderful kitchen has plenty of cabinets, a pantry, and appliances stay. Nice sized bedrooms and bathrooms. Sequestered master w/walk in closet. Spacious backyard has large storage shed and oversized 2 space carport with access from the alley. Motivated sellers, ready to move. Bring offers!!

11641 Sweetgum, Odessa, 79763

4 Beds 2 Baths | $265,000 | Single Family Residence | 1,741 Square Feet | Built in 2021

Beautiful 2021 New Construction with access to I20. Beautiful open floor plan with a sequestered Master Suite. Tile in Common areas Carpeting in Bedrooms. Big Backyard! Matching fixtures & Granite throughout! Water well & septic! Schedule for a viewing today!

13909 W County Rd 173, Odessa, 79766

5 Beds 3 Baths | $239,900 | Single Family Residence | 2,356 Square Feet | Built in 2019

Wonderful 5 bed/3 full bath home on 1.6 acres w/easy access to Midland or Odessa! Open floor plan w/large living area that leads to a spacious kitchen w/large center island/breakfast bar & pantry. Family room has a wood burning fireplace & built-in book shelves. Sequestered master suite has dual sinks, separate tub/shower & large walk-in closet. 2 other bedrooms share a Jack & Jill bath & 2 more rooms share a hall bath. Large utility room w/space for extra fridge & storage.

