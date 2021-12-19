Take a look at these homes on the Newark market now

ContributorsPublishersAdvertisers
(Newark, DE) New construction? An art-deco masterpiece? These listings in Newark will give you a sense of what you can find on the market today. Whether you’re looking for a new home on acreage or a fixer-upper close to amenities, you can probably find a listing here to suit you.

Here are a selection of listings from our classifieds:

https://img.particlenews.com/image.php?url=2STMo7_0dR5iK3f00

1247 Pimpernell Path, Middletown, 19709

5 Beds 4 Baths | $587,490 | Single Family Residence | 2,814 Square Feet | Built in None

The Ellerbe, a 2,814 square foot open concept two-story home, boasts five bedrooms, three and a half bathrooms, a first-floor office and a loft. As you enter the home, the foyer leads you past the flex room which is the perfect space to use as a home office, formal dining space, den or childrens play area. The well-designed kitchen, offering a large island, walk-in corner pantry and stainless-steel appliances, flows neatly into the informal dining area and living room. Conveniently located on the first floor, the spacious owners suite has a private bathroom featuring a dual vanity, toilet closet, walk-in shower, soaking tub and a large walk-in closet. The first-floor powder room is conveniently located down the hallway leading to the two-car garage. Upstairs, the huge loft area and additional four bedrooms provide enough space for everyone to rest and relax. Two additional bathrooms, an oversized linen closet and the cozy laundry room complete the upstairs. Pictures, photographs, colors, features, and sizes are for illustration purposes only and will vary from the homes as built.

https://img.particlenews.com/image.php?url=1JyUgi_0dR5iK3f00

1236 Pimpernell Path, Middletown, 19709

5 Beds 3 Baths | $551,990 | Single Family Residence | 2,511 Square Feet | Built in None

The Hayden, a 2,511 square foot two-story home, offers five bedrooms, three bathrooms, a loft, 9 ceilings and a two-car garage. This well-designed home has an inviting foyer with two coat closets and a functional flex room that can be used as an office, playroom or formal dining space. The well-appointed kitchen features an abundance of cabinetry and countertop space, stainless steel appliances, a spacious corner pantry and an oversized island with additional room for seating. The kitchen is open to the dining space and the sizeable great room. A full bathroom is conveniently located on the first floor next to the cozy fifth bedroom. This roomy floorplan allows the entire family to live comfortably with the ideal amount of space and room for flexibility. The upstairs owners suite boasts an expansive bedroom, a walk-in closet and a contemporary owners bathroom. Three additional large bedrooms, a secondary bathroom, an open loft with an extra closet and the conveniently located laundry room complete the upstairs. Additional features for the Hayden include adding a fireplace or the third car garage. Pictures, photographs, colors, features, and sizes are for illustration purposes only and will vary from the homes as built.

https://img.particlenews.com/image.php?url=24p5ei_0dR5iK3f00

206 Northern Oak Street, Middletown, 19709

3 Beds 3 Baths | $520,900 | Single Family Residence | 2,378 Square Feet | Built in None

Gorgeous kitchen with oversized island and spacious pantry. Oversized great room ideal for entertaining. Spaciousowners suite with luxurious bath. Private home office, perfect for telecommuting. Secluded secondary bedrooms away from owners suite. Opt. outdoor living space with deck or screen porch.

https://img.particlenews.com/image.php?url=3MwtY9_0dR5iK3f00

1222 Pimpernell Path, Middletown, 19709

4 Beds 3 Baths | $568,790 | Single Family Residence | 2,804 Square Feet | Built in None

The Hanover, a contemporary 2,804 square feet two-story home, features four bedrooms, two and a half bathrooms, a flex room and a two-car garage. As you step into the distinct foyer you will appreciate the flex room with French doors that provides the perfect space for a playroom, private den or formal dining room. The spacious kitchen boasts an abundance of cabinetry and counter space, stainless steel appliances, an expansive walk-in pantry and a large island with room for seating. The kitchen has an eat-in dining space that flows into the sizeable family room. The powder room is conveniently located on the first floor and the coat closet is located near the two-car garage. Upstairs, the owners suite boasts an ample bedroom, a generous walk-in closet and an oversized owners bathroom with a linen closet. The three additional large bedrooms and expansive open loft upstairs allow for everyone in the family to have their own space. The second floor also boasts a laundry room, a roomy secondary bathroom with double vanity and a hall linen closet. Pictures, photographs, colors, features, and sizes are for illustration purposes only and will vary from the homes as built.

