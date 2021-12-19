House hunt Melbourne: See what’s on the market now

(Melbourne, FL) There aren’t many better ways to get a sense for what you might love in a home in Melbourne than checking out what’s on the market now. Whether you’re looking for a new home on acreage or a fixer-upper close to amenities, you can probably find a listing here to suit you.

3162 Cauthen Creek Drive, Melbourne, 32934 3 Beds 2 Baths | $329,900 | Single Family Residence | 1,824 Square Feet | Built in 1998

Turnkey, lakefront 3/2/2, in the highly desirable Baymeadows Subdivision. This home has received several recent upgrades, including the roof, AC and water heater. Very efficient and popular layout make for super comfortable living. A short stroll to your own neighborhood Starbucks and community pool.

2165 Columbus Street, Palm Bay, 32907 4 Beds 2 Baths | $335,000 | Single Family Residence | 1,977 Square Feet | Built in 2022

This home brought to you by the SENTZ + DARBY Team with RE/MAX Elite please call or text bridget sentz 321 537 5720 with any questions. www.LifeontheCoast.com/bridgetsentzUnder construction delivering FEB/MAR 22'. This stunning brand new home with Metal Roof and split floor plan features 4 BD and 2BA. This RALEIGH MODEL incorporates high end materials and finishes, including granite in the kitchen & baths, 36'' white wood cabinets w/ molding, soft close, SS appliances and tile throughout the common areas, just to mention a few. Open floor plan with recessed can lights and interior laundry with a trussed covered porch. Also has double-pane Low E window for energy efficiency and great LOW Home Owners Insurance , Hurricane shutters for all doors and windows plus a security system. Comes with a 1 yr Builder warranty. Photos may vary from homes final finishes but similar quality and grade.

1537 Magnolia Street, Palm Bay, 32905 2 Beds 2 Baths | $245,000 | Single Family Residence | 1,140 Square Feet | Built in 1980

CHECK OUT THIS SUPER CUTE, EXTREMELY COZY HOME on a QUIET PEACEFUL dead end street! Close to beaches, shopping, intra coastal waterway, Turkey Creek and Parks. You have both shopping and nature at your fingertips! This 2 Bedroom 2 Bath home has ceramic tile throughout. Updated kitchen cabinets. Stainless steel appliances. Newer AC (2017) and water heater (2017). Screened in back patio that looks out onto the totally private oversized backyard. The home is on a .33 acre lot. Plenty of room to park your RV, Boat or both! No HOA FEES or RESTRICTIONS! Sit on your screened patio and enjoy the privacy and quiet nature right in your own backyard and watch the stress just melt away!

798 Arabia Road, Palm Bay, 32909 3 Beds 2 Baths | $214,900 | Single Family Residence | 1,144 Square Feet | Built in 1982

Three bedroom, two bath, one car garage with fenced yard backs to canal. Has a big Florida room off back slider to screened porch. There is room to park the boat or RV. Home has tiled floors in all areas except for 2 small bedrooms which are carpeted. The kitchen has oak cabinets with dishwasher, stove, built-in microwave and fridge. City water with septic on a nice paved street off of Emerson south of Jupiter. 10 minute drive to I-95. One hour drive to Orlando. 25 minutes to the beach. The homeis sold ''as is''.

