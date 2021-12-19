Take a look at these homes on the Columbia market now

(Columbia, MO) If you’re thinking about buying or just wondering what kind of homes are on the market, check out these listings in Columbia. Whether you’re looking for a new home on acreage or a fixer-upper close to amenities, you can probably find a listing here to suit you.

1603 Brookfield, Columbia, 65203 5 Beds 6 Baths | $672,000 | Single Family Residence | 4,158 Square Feet | Built in 2011

This gorgeous home, located in Heritage Estates, looks like it popped out of a magazine with a floor-to-ceiling stone fireplace and high-end finishes! Every bedroom has its very own bath, 2 utility rooms- one on the main level & one on the upper make laundry day a breeze! Elaborate wet bar in the rec room with granite top, mini-fridge, and wine rack makes for an excellent place to entertain. Fenced back yard for privacy and irrigation system to keep it beautiful in the summer.

For open house information, contact Gary Le Roi Newton, Properties by G. Le' Roi LLC at 636-493-1993

3200 N Zepnick Court, Columbia, 65202 3 Beds 2 Baths | $495,000 | Single Family Residence | 1,963 Square Feet | Built in 1986

This home has Unlimited possibilities! Cedar home sits on 7-/+ acres, with a private treed driveway with multiple shops in the back of the property for your own business or hobbies. 3 bedroom 2 full bath, open, and airy, updated floor plan, just south of the home sits a mother-in-law suite and or private office with kitchen hook ups, full bath, and a potential bedroom, and living room kitchen combo. This home is a must see!!! Don't miss this secluded property down the treed driveway, enjoy the breathtaking views from every room in the house, Own your own little piece of heaven, Fish the pond, or view the deer in your own front yard. Endless possibilities! Buyer to verify school district: Midway Heights/ Smithton/ Hickman

For open house information, contact Jenna Pearce, Platinum Realty at 888-220-0988

27160 Whitetail Ridge Ct, Wooldrige, 65287 5 Beds 3 Baths | $469,000 | Single Family Residence | 2,912 Square Feet | Built in 2021

Gorgeous 5 bedroom, 3 bath and like-new construction home sitting on 3m/l acres, built in 2021 and just 15 minutes from Columbia. Spacious living room with elevated ceilings, fireplace, and is open to the dining room and kitchen. The kitchen has a breakfast bar, walk-in pantry, granite counter-tops, appliances, lots of storage and pre-space and room for all your gatherings. To finish up the main floor you will find 3 spacious bedrooms including the master-suite, a full bath and laundry room with laundry sink and lots of storage space. The very large master-suite has a walk-in closet, shoe closet, a walk-in tiled shower, double vanity and toilet room. Finished walk-out basement that houses the open family room, wet-bar/kitchenette, the 4th & 5th bedrooms, another full bath, and a den area! 3 car garage plus a utility vehicle garage in the back! Don't miss this opportunity, schedule your showing today!

For open house information, contact RHONDA AHERN, PREMIER REALTY GROUP LLC at 660-851-2222