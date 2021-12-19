Top homes for sale in Yuma

(Yuma, AZ) There aren’t many better ways to get a sense for what you might love in a home in Yuma than checking out what’s on the market now. Whether you’re looking for a place to raise a family or retire, these listings show the exciting array that’s being offered.

Check out these listings from our classifieds:

3843 W 20 Ln, Yuma, 85364 3 Beds 2 Baths | $304,900 | Single Family Residence | 1,764 Square Feet | Built in 2002

FRESHLY PAINTED, NEW CARPET, NEW STAINLESS STEEL APPLIANCES, NEW WATER HEATER, NEW KITCHEN SINK AND FAUCET. Exceptionally well maintained 3 bedroom Plus a den, 1.75 bath home in Falls Ranch features an open floor plan with vaulted ceilings, tile flooring and tiled counter tops in the kitchen. Covered patio and a large backyard. Close to schools and shopping centers. Owners are licensed real estate agents

11553 E 35 St, Yuma, 85364 3 Beds 2 Baths | $299,900 | Single Family Residence | 1,727 Square Feet | Built in 2005

SCOTTSDALE EAST ON LARGE LOT!! Elevated ceilings, split floor plan and open concept living area. Ceiling fans with remotes in most rooms. Custom wood work and barn doors in the master bedroom, soaking tub and dual vanities too. Custom fixtures, plant shelves and built in shelving. Back yard has a custom block planting bed along the wall and a full length covered patio. Large lot with front easy care landscaping and back yard is level and ready for your touches.

1440 S 35 Ave, Yuma, 85364 4 Beds 2 Baths | $339,000 | Single Family Residence | 1,997 Square Feet | Built in 1996

Lovely 4 bedroom, 2 bathroom, 2 car garage POOL home with heated spa, island kitchen, in Rancho Sereno on a very quiet street, vaulted ceilings with great room concept. This home has extra shelving and storage space upgrades. 1 year home warranty PAID BY SELLER!

208 W Fulton St, Somerton, 85350 3 Beds 2 Baths | $185,000 | Single Family Residence | 1,660 Square Feet | Built in 1945

Charming home, with tons of potential! Make your appointment today and come see this beautiful starter home or investment property! This home features 3 bedrooms and 2 Baths on a 1660 Sqft lot. This home also has solar panels for you to take over the lease. With access to a back alley, this home has the option to add a building and be a duplex! Great opportunity for all investors out there!

