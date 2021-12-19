ContributorsPublishersAdvertisers
Yuma, AZ

Top homes for sale in Yuma

Yuma Daily
Yuma Daily
 2 days ago

(Yuma, AZ) There aren’t many better ways to get a sense for what you might love in a home in Yuma than checking out what’s on the market now. Whether you’re looking for a place to raise a family or retire, these listings show the exciting array that’s being offered.

Check out these listings from our classifieds:

https://img.particlenews.com/image.php?url=1WYpr0_0dR5iHPU00

3843 W 20 Ln, Yuma, 85364

3 Beds 2 Baths | $304,900 | Single Family Residence | 1,764 Square Feet | Built in 2002

FRESHLY PAINTED, NEW CARPET, NEW STAINLESS STEEL APPLIANCES, NEW WATER HEATER, NEW KITCHEN SINK AND FAUCET. Exceptionally well maintained 3 bedroom Plus a den, 1.75 bath home in Falls Ranch features an open floor plan with vaulted ceilings, tile flooring and tiled counter tops in the kitchen. Covered patio and a large backyard. Close to schools and shopping centers. Owners are licensed real estate agents

For open house information, contact Triguna Israel, Realty Executives at 928-440-6871

Copyright © 2021 Yuma Association of Realtors. All rights reserved. All information provided by the listing agent/broker is deemed reliable but is not guaranteed and should be independently verified.(ID: realtor---3yd-YUMAAZ-20213900)

See more property details
https://img.particlenews.com/image.php?url=1gyKmz_0dR5iHPU00

11553 E 35 St, Yuma, 85364

3 Beds 2 Baths | $299,900 | Single Family Residence | 1,727 Square Feet | Built in 2005

SCOTTSDALE EAST ON LARGE LOT!! Elevated ceilings, split floor plan and open concept living area. Ceiling fans with remotes in most rooms. Custom wood work and barn doors in the master bedroom, soaking tub and dual vanities too. Custom fixtures, plant shelves and built in shelving. Back yard has a custom block planting bed along the wall and a full length covered patio. Large lot with front easy care landscaping and back yard is level and ready for your touches.

For open house information, contact Shelley Ostrowski, Realty One Group Gateway at 928-325-1111

Copyright © 2021 Yuma Association of Realtors. All rights reserved. All information provided by the listing agent/broker is deemed reliable but is not guaranteed and should be independently verified.(ID: realtor---3yd-YUMAAZ-20214579)

See more property details
https://img.particlenews.com/image.php?url=2kvbau_0dR5iHPU00

1440 S 35 Ave, Yuma, 85364

4 Beds 2 Baths | $339,000 | Single Family Residence | 1,997 Square Feet | Built in 1996

Lovely 4 bedroom, 2 bathroom, 2 car garage POOL home with heated spa, island kitchen, in Rancho Sereno on a very quiet street, vaulted ceilings with great room concept. This home has extra shelving and storage space upgrades. 1 year home warranty PAID BY SELLER!

For open house information, contact Diego Torres, eXp Realty at 928-366-0000

Copyright © 2021 Yuma Association of Realtors. All rights reserved. All information provided by the listing agent/broker is deemed reliable but is not guaranteed and should be independently verified.(ID: realtor---3yd-YUMAAZ-20214826)

See more property details
https://img.particlenews.com/image.php?url=0cH5rD_0dR5iHPU00

208 W Fulton St, Somerton, 85350

3 Beds 2 Baths | $185,000 | Single Family Residence | 1,660 Square Feet | Built in 1945

Charming home, with tons of potential! Make your appointment today and come see this beautiful starter home or investment property! This home features 3 bedrooms and 2 Baths on a 1660 Sqft lot. This home also has solar panels for you to take over the lease. With access to a back alley, this home has the option to add a building and be a duplex! Great opportunity for all investors out there!

For open house information, contact Jorge Duarte, Realty One Group Gateway at 928-325-1111

Copyright © 2021 Yuma Association of Realtors. All rights reserved. All information provided by the listing agent/broker is deemed reliable but is not guaranteed and should be independently verified.(ID: realtor---3yd-YUMAAZ-20213989)

See more property details

Comments / 0

 

FROM LOCAL CREATORS

More
Related
Reuters

Biden to deliver free tests to battle surging Omicron

WASHINGTON, Dec 21 (Reuters) - U.S. President Joe Biden announced on Tuesday more federal vaccination and testing sites to tackle a surge in COVID-19 driven by the Omicron variant, and said 500 million free at-home rapid tests will be available to Americans starting in January. Biden offered both a warning...
PUBLIC HEALTH
RELATED LOCAL CHANNELS
Yuma, AZ
Real Estate
Yuma, AZ
Business
Local
Arizona Business
Local
Arizona Real Estate
City
Yuma, AZ
City
Scottsdale, AZ
IN THIS ARTICLE
#Real Estate Brokerage#Water Heater#Shopping Centers#Realty Executives#Realty One Group Gateway#Exp Realty
NBC News

Trump booed after revealing he got a Covid booster shot

Former President Donald Trump drew boos from an audience in Dallas on Sunday night after revealing in an appearance with former Fox News host Bill O'Reilly that he got a Covid booster shot. “Both the president and I are vaxxed,” O’Reilly said during the final stop of "The History Tour,"...
DALLAS, TX
Yuma Daily

Yuma Daily

Yuma, AZ
266
Followers
327
Post
38K+
Views
ABOUT

With Yuma Daily, you get the local news that matters, fast and free. We’re talking politics, sports, community events, and everything in between, all delivered by our rockstar team of staff writers. So whether you’re looking for hard-hitting or heartwarming news, we’ve got you covered.

Comments / 0

Community Policy