Top homes for sale in Visalia

(Visalia, CA) New construction? An art-deco masterpiece? These listings in Visalia will give you a sense of what you can find on the market today. Whether you’re looking for a new home on acreage or a fixer-upper close to amenities, you can probably find a listing here to suit you.

Check out these listings from our classifieds:

2708 N Willis Street, Visalia, 93291 5 Beds 3 Baths | $290,000 | Single Family Residence | 1,650 Square Feet | Built in 1995

Cozy 4 Bed/2 Bath Home + Back Unit W/ Potential RV Parking! In the main house you are greeted with the open living spaces hosting vaulted ceiling. The beautiful kitchen has a larger island/breakfast bar, tile backsplash, and dining area. Living room just off the kitchen area. Down the hall are the full guest bath and three guest bedrooms. Master bath has a private slider door to the backyard & full master bath. The back unit will make a great guest house, rental for passive income, or Air BnB. The cute back unit hosts laminate flooring throughout, with a full kitchen, living room, full bath, and step in closet in the bedroom. Backyard has a shed and potential RV parking. This home is in a newer developing area, with plenty of shopping & dining, along with parks and schools, and short driving distance from downtown. Must See!

3275 Parks Avenue, Tulare, 93274 5 Beds 3 Baths | $510,000 | Single Family Residence | 2,117 Square Feet | Built in 2018

Nearly new smart home located in the Windmills neighborhood. Beautiful curb appeal as son as you drive up. The home has 3 car garage, 5 car wide driveway, and RV parking allows ample parking for family and friends. Inside the home is an open concept feel great for holiday get togethers. Vaulted ceilings keep with the open feel. With 4 guest bedrooms, 2 guest baths you have plenty of room for a growing family! The master suite has an attached bath with walk in shower, linen closet and water closet. The backyard is a blank slate so whatever you may possibly want. There is a large back patio slab to have a BBQ pit, & dining table,

2935 S Willis Court, Visalia, 93277 3 Beds 2 Baths | $335,000 | Single Family Residence | 1,436 Square Feet | Built in 1974

Location, location this 3-bedroom 2-bathroom home offers an open floor plan on a large cul-de-sac lot. Nestled in an established neighborhood with easy access to shopping, recreation, and schools. The oversized back yard has plenty of room for all of your entertaining and gardening needs.

1911 W Crystal Avenue, Visalia, 93291 3 Beds 2 Baths | $409,900 | Single Family Residence | 1,895 Square Feet | Built in 2016

This beautiful well maintained Lennar Homes one (1) story ''Duke'' model will interest you from the time your drive up. Great curb appeal with drought tolerant landscape front and back on drip irrigation. Once inside you are greeted by a formal dining room/office/den that looks out to the front then a large kitchen that opens to family dining and living room. There are three (3) bedrooms and two (2) bathrooms with a separate laundry room which includes storage cabinets and closet. The garage is finished with epoxy flooring and there is a leased solar system. The sellers are including the interior furniture which includes TV's, dining table, refrigerator, laundry washer and dryer so this property is truly move in ready, come with your agent and see for yourself.

