Springfield, IL

Top homes for sale in Springfield

Springfield Updates
 2 days ago

(Springfield, IL) New construction? An art-deco masterpiece? These listings in Springfield will give you a sense of what you can find on the market today. Whether you’re looking for a modest two-bedroom or something more spacious, there are options here to suit a range of buyers.

Check out these listings from our classifieds:

https://img.particlenews.com/image.php?url=4C5upf_0dR5iFe200

2148 E Adams Street, Springfield, 62703

2 Beds 1 Bath | $42,000 | Single Family Residence | 748 Square Feet | Built in None

Great investment property that is ready for new owners! This 2 bed 1 bath has tons of updates all done in 2021 including fresh paint, all new flooring and so much more. The kitchen is completely updated with brand new cabinets and countertops. The exterior of the home features a fenced in backyard and shed that makes for great storage.

For open house information, contact Dominic Campo, Campo Realty, Inc. at 217-625-4663

Copyright © 2021 RMLS Alliance. All rights reserved. All information provided by the listing agent/broker is deemed reliable but is not guaranteed and should be independently verified.

https://img.particlenews.com/image.php?url=1zWtef_0dR5iFe200

132 N 5Th Street, Riverton, 62561

4 Beds 1 Bath | $80,000 | Single Family Residence | 1,597 Square Feet | Built in 1952

Looking for your next fixer upper? Look no further! This home has the potential to be a 5 bedroom home. Currently the laundry room is occupying the potential 5th bedroom. Home sits on the corner of a dead end road and has 4 total lots to spread out on. Full basement, nice open kitchen and HUGE living room. The possibilities with this home will surprise you. The current bathroom has 2 tub/shower combo's. The upper level has 3 bedrooms. This home will not pass RD, VA or FHA lending requirements. Property being sold AS IS.

For open house information, contact Tracy Shaw, Keller Williams Capital at 217-303-8445

Copyright © 2021 RMLS Alliance. All rights reserved. All information provided by the listing agent/broker is deemed reliable but is not guaranteed and should be independently verified.

https://img.particlenews.com/image.php?url=2DxHgz_0dR5iFe200

3817 Eagle Claw Drive, Springfield, 62707

3 Beds 2 Baths | $125,000 | Single Family Residence | 1,100 Square Feet | Built in None

Take a look at this beautiful ranch home, on a cul-de-sac and only a short walk from the park. This 3 bedroom 2 bath home is perfect for the young family or someone looking to downsize. This home offers a large updated kitchen, wood burning fireplace, low maintenance composite deck and beautiful yard.

For open house information, contact Zachary Weishaar, RE/MAX Professionals at 217-787-7215

Copyright © 2021 RMLS Alliance. All rights reserved. All information provided by the listing agent/broker is deemed reliable but is not guaranteed and should be independently verified.

https://img.particlenews.com/image.php?url=37BKcF_0dR5iFe200

1117 Steeplechase Lane, Springfield, 62712

3 Beds 2 Baths | $175,000 | Single Family Residence | 1,600 Square Feet | Built in None

See it before it’s gone! This well maintained 3 bedroom ranch in the desirable Hunting Meadows is ready for its new owners. This move in ready home offers an Open concept kitchen and living room with large master bedroom and on suite bath. Large backyard with plenty of room and possibilities.

For open house information, contact Kayla Stockus, Keller Williams Capital at 217-303-8445

Copyright © 2021 RMLS Alliance. All rights reserved. All information provided by the listing agent/broker is deemed reliable but is not guaranteed and should be independently verified.

Springfield, IL
