Las Cruces-curious? These homes are on the market

(Las Cruces, NM) New construction? An art-deco masterpiece? These listings in Las Cruces will give you a sense of what you can find on the market today. Whether you’re looking for a new home on acreage or a fixer-upper close to amenities, you can probably find a listing here to suit you.

These listings are from our classifieds:

315 Clover Drive, Las Cruces, 88001 3 Beds 2 Baths | $260,000 | Single Family Residence | 1,768 Square Feet | Built in 1972

GREAT CURB APPEAL ON THIS HALF AN ACRE, 3 BEDROOM, 2 BATH MOVE IN READY HOME! THE FORMAL LIVING AREA FEATURES NEUTRAL PAINT COLORS AND MANY WINDOWS FOR NATURAL LIGHTING. INSIDE THE STUNNING FAMILY ROOM YOU WILL FIND TILE FLOORING AND A FLOOR TO CEILING BRICK FIREPLACE. THE KITCHEN IS BEAUTIFUL WITH STAINLESS STEEL APPLIANCES, GRANITE COUNTERTOPS, BUILT-IN MICROWAVE AND PANTRY. THE VERY SPACIOUS BACKYARD HAS MATURE TREES, COVERED PATIO AND LOTS OF SPACE FOR ENTERTAINING FAMILY AND FRIENDS. EASY ACCESS TO SCHOOLS, SHOPPING, RESTAURANTS AND PARKS. SELLER IS WILLING TO REMOVE THE SECURITY BARS ON WINDOWS.

1252 Mission Nuevo Dr, Las Cruces, 88011 4 Beds 2 Baths | $223,000 | Single Family Residence | 1,911 Square Feet | Built in 2007

Unique opportunity just seconds away from the desirable Sonoma Ranch Golf Course with a view of the Organ Mountains. This immaculate condo is easy to maintain and in great condition. This spacious 4-bedroom 2-full bathroom features a great room with a kiva fireplace, open concept kitchen that offers plenty of prep space and room for entertaining, a spacious storage room on the first floor, tile floors and built-in shelves in the master bathroom on the upper floor. The property has a 2-car garage, and a drip irrigation system that provides for a lush green appearance with little maintenance. The East facing backyard is perfect for relaxing and enjoying your daily activities, and the top balcony has a great view of the Organ Mountains. As your forever home, vacation or winter home, this property WITH NO HOA has all you need and is centrally located close to all amenities, restaurants, shops, mall, Red Hawk and Sonoma Ranch golf courses, hospitals and all major highways. It is Las Cruces at its best!

1906 W Brown Road, Las Cruces, 88005 3 Beds 2 Baths | $259,000 | Single Family Residence | 2,094 Square Feet | Built in 1940

The home is approximately 2,094 square feet, which includes 3 bedrooms, 1 office, 1 & 3/4 baths, and artistic Santa Fe styling. The lot is approximately .38 acres.The original portion of this home is adobe, and comes with both vintage and modern amenities, including: a tankless hot water heater, solar power, a wood stove, pellet stove, and solar tube lighting.This home is conveniently located; and, is in a low traffic area. It is a great value for anyone who enjoys the charm of living in the country as well as the convenience of living in town.

1130 Gardner Avenue, Las Cruces, 88001 3 Beds 2 Baths | $174,900 | Single Family Residence | 1,267 Square Feet | Built in 1953

Comfortably blending modern conveniences with historic charm, you will love this captivating 3-bed, 2-bath recently renovated home that is totally worth a look! Enjoy the warm and inviting open floorplan with tile flooring throughout, and the just-remodeled kitchen with fantastic granite countertops, brand new appliances, new shaker cabinets, walk-in pantry, and spectacular expanded island with breakfast bar. Part of the huge investment in upgrades also includes fresh interior and exterior paint, new water heater, new ceiling fans throughout, new windows, the addition of a brand new master bathroom, and renovation of the guest bathroom, both of them featuring granite counters, soaking tub, and new fixtures. Xeriscaped front yard, spacious backyard with covered porch, and a huge 16' x 12' storage shed. Ideally positioned to enjoy the proximity to the University, schools, shops, and restaurants. Move-in ready! Great potential for a rental property, first-time buyers, or students.

