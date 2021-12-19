Check out these homes for sale in Beaumont now

ContributorsPublishersAdvertisers
Beaumont, TX

Beaumont News Watch
Beaumont News Watch
 2 days ago

(Beaumont, TX) New construction? An art-deco masterpiece? These listings in Beaumont will give you a sense of what you can find on the market today. Whether you’re looking for a modest two-bedroom or something more spacious, there are options here to suit a range of buyers.

Here are a selection of listings from our classifieds:

854 South Ave, Port Neches, 77651

4 Beds 2 Baths | $185,000 | Single Family Residence | 1,692 Square Feet | Built in None

4 bedroom 2 bath home in Port Neches. Large lot, 55 x 300, with a storage building and an oversized 2 car garage. The home has alarge kitchen with 2 bedrooms downstairs and 2 upstairs.

233 Berkshire, Beaumont, 77707

3 Beds 1 Bath | $139,900 | Single Family Residence | 1,439 Square Feet | Built in None

This charming 3 bedroom, 1 bath home is located in a quiet neighborhood and features a bonus room, quartz countertops, tile accents, brand new stainless appliances (gas stove, vent hood, and dishwasher) and a spacious back yard.

826 Avenue B, Port Neches, 77651

2 Beds 1 Bath | $145,000 | Single Family Residence | 1,830 Square Feet | Built in None

Unique property in Port Neches on corner lot. Charming 2/1/2-carport with some wood floors, newer central air and heat, large inside utility room, living room, kitchen/breakfast room, and room in the back for den or office. Large covered patio and fenced yard. There is a second 858 square foot home with living room, kitchen, one bedroom and one bath. Perfect for rental property or mother-in-law dwelling. Close to Port Neches Park and river area.

180 S Fisherman Rd., Vidor, 77662

3 Beds 2 Baths | $115,900 | Manufactured Home | 1,360 Square Feet | Built in 2019

2019 Model Clayton 18' wide manufactured home in the Vidor ISD on a little under a 1 acre lot. This home features AC vents in the ceiling, wainscot trim in living room, barn door, stainless steel appliances to include farmers sink, kitchen island, a pantry, dual vanities, separate soaker tub and shower, and a shop complete with garage door, all on a country setting!

Beaumont News Watch

Beaumont News Watch

Beaumont, TX
