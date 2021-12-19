Check out these homes for sale in Springfield now

(Springfield, MA) New construction? An art-deco masterpiece? These listings in Springfield will give you a sense of what you can find on the market today. Whether you’re looking for a new home on acreage or a fixer-upper close to amenities, you can probably find a listing here to suit you.

Check out these listings from our classifieds:

45 Balfour, Springfield, 01118 4 Beds 2 Baths | $240,000 | Single Family Residence | 1,008 Square Feet | Built in 1943

Welcome, Home. This 4 Bed I1 Bath has lots to offer from gleaming hardwood floors, freshly painted and Move-in Ready. Eat-In Kitchen Offers stainless steel appliances great for cooking up summer treats. This home won't last long Schedule your Tour Now. Call 413-9325-5041 for more information or Showing.

For open house information, contact Erica Nunley, Keller Williams - Pioneer Valley at 413-565-5478

86 Greenleaf Ave, West Springfield, 01089 3 Beds 2 Baths | $199,900 | Single Family Residence | 1,068 Square Feet | Built in None

Built and lived in by the current and only owners, this sturdy ranch has great bones and will shine once again with a little updating and TLC. Three bedrooms, eat in kitchen, living room with beautiful picturesque window and full bath complete your one level living. Step out into a cozy, private backyard lined with beautiful tall greenery to enjoy your morning cup of java. A partially finished basement with half bath and a dry bar is great for entertaining. Many possibilities abound in the basement with a canning closet and tool area. Bring your ideas. Property being sold AS-IS, WHERE IS, Seller will NOT do any repairs. Showings at Open House only AND after 10/28/21.

For open house information, contact Karolynn Sheppard, Keller Williams - Pioneer Valley at 413-565-5478

107-109 Rochelle St, Springfield, 01109 6 Beds 2 Baths | $199,900 | Apartment | 2,564 Square Feet | Built in 1924

This two-family is ideal to add to your portfolio and fully occupied by great, long time tenants. Each unit boasts three nice sized bedrooms, hardwood floors throughout, eat-in kitchen, living room, dining room, French doors and heated sunroom. The second floor unit has updated bathroom, ceiling fans throughout, updated electrical panel, gas heat. Each unit has laundry area in the basement. Possibilities exists in unfinished walk up attic. Property is being sold AS-IS. Showings at Open House Only, Sunday, October 10, 11am-1pm.

For open house information, contact Karolynn Sheppard, Keller Williams - Pioneer Valley at 413-565-5478

29-2 Parsons Street, Easthampton, 01027 1 Bed 1 Bath | $165,000 | Condominium | 628 Square Feet | Built in 1900

Stylish and quiet and close to the Manhan Bike Trail, local craft breweries, eateries and more! Large kitchen for the size of this condo is a foodie's delight with countertop space and room to cook and entertain with excellent appliances (fridge is brand new). Sweet living room is away from the street and gets great light. New paint in every wall. Full bath is great condition and ample size too. Gas heat with updated boiler and hot water tank. Bone dry basement with shared laundry and pleasant common space. Separate room with locked door is this condo's private storage -- quite large and secure. This condo is the same as paying rent (perhaps lower!) and easy, affordable living. See utility bills attached to MLS. Show on short notice. PET POLICY: A single dog under 50 lbs or 2 cats are permitted

For open house information, contact Amy Heflin, Keller Williams Realty at 413-565-5478