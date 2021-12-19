Take a look at these homes on the Mckinney market now

ContributorsPublishersAdvertisers
(Mckinney, TX) If you’ve been thinking about buying a home, there aren’t many reasons not to check out one of these homes on the market in Mckinney. Whether you’re looking for a modest two-bedroom or something more spacious, there are options here to suit a range of buyers.

These listings are from our classifieds:

https://img.particlenews.com/image.php?url=47c6Dh_0dR5iB7800

1936 Deercreek Drive, Allen, 75013

5 Beds 3 Baths | $539,900 | Single Family Residence | 3,055 Square Feet | Built in 2001

MUST SEE THIS GREAT HOME! BEST OFFER BEFORE NOV 07. BEAUTIFUL UPDATED& SPACIOUS 2 STORY HOME LOCATED OCUL-DE-SAC LOT & STREET ACROSS THE JOGGING AND BIKE TRAIL. WALK TO POOL! 3 CAR GARAGE! RED CEDAR COVERED PATIO. FRESH PAINT, LIGHT AND SPACIOUS ROOMS WITH 5 BEDROOMS AND 1 STUDY. NEW REMODEL KITCHEN W GRANITE COUNTERTOP FEATURES WHITE CABINETS AND ISLAND, OVERSIZE SINK W SS APPLIANCES. AWARDING ALLEN ISD WALKK TO THE SCHOOL. THE LARGE DINING & LIVING AREA ARE JUST FOR HOLIDAYS. OVERSIZE UPSTAIR MASTER &P PRIVATE BATH W SEPARATE VANITIES, APACIOUS WALK-IN CLOSET, STEP OUT DECK NICE OVERLOOKS GREENBELT! GUEST ROOM & STUDY ROOM DOWNSTAIRS. BUYERS & AGENTS MUST VERIFY ALL INFORMATION.

For open house information, contact Fion Lee, Grand Ark LLC at 214-396-4300

Copyright © 2021 North Texas Real Estate Information Systems, Inc. All rights reserved. All information provided by the listing agent/broker is deemed reliable but is not guaranteed and should be independently verified.(ID: realtor---3yd-NTREIS-14696340)

See more property details
https://img.particlenews.com/image.php?url=1HCgSC_0dR5iB7800

6004 Marigold Drive, Mckinney, 75071

4 Beds 2 Baths | $569,000 | Single Family Residence | 2,174 Square Feet | Built in 2021

Ask about our MEGAsale promotion of 6 months mortgage on us. Megatel Homes will credit the first 6 months of your new mortgage payment. See your community sales consultant for full details. MEGAsale is available for a limited time only. Mortgage payment refers to principal and interest only. Additional restrictions apply. Megatel Homes reserves the right to change or cancel the program at any time.

For open house information, contact Jagjit Singh, Jagjit Singh at 214-620-9277

Copyright © 2021 North Texas Real Estate Information Systems, Inc. All rights reserved. All information provided by the listing agent/broker is deemed reliable but is not guaranteed and should be independently verified.(ID: realtor---3yd-NTREIS-14582221)

See more property details

B2 Wilson Way, Princeton, 75407

4 Beds 3 Baths | $492,400 | Single Family Residence | 2,365 Square Feet | Built in 2022

Open floor plan in this great 1 acre development! 4 bedroom 3 full baths with a second story bonus room that can be converted to another bedroom or a media room. Guest room down stairs can also be converted to office. A secluded gem in Princeton offering country views in an exclusive 1 acre community. Flexible floor plans allow for customization to get the home the way you want it. Large living room and open kitchen gives a grand feel to the living space maximizing square footage of the home. Oversize 2 car garage. Other plans available in builder packet, call agent for packet. Located a short trip down the road to Tickey Creek Park with access to a boat ramp, park and swimming beach.

For open house information, contact David Sawka, Powerstar Realty at 800-952-8988

Copyright © 2021 North Texas Real Estate Information Systems, Inc. All rights reserved. All information provided by the listing agent/broker is deemed reliable but is not guaranteed and should be independently verified.(ID: realtor---3yd-NTREIS-14685998)

See more property details
https://img.particlenews.com/image.php?url=3rbCvn_0dR5iB7800

1106 Meadow Side Drive, Princeton, 75407

4 Beds 2 Baths | $300,000 | Single Family Residence | 1,567 Square Feet | Built in 2018

Why wait to build when you can have a move in ready home. Gorgeous 4 bedroom home has beautiful curb appeal. Inside is a light and airy open floorplan with STAINLESS appliances, dark brown cabinets, GRANITE countertops, FULL SPRINKLER SYSTEM, covered PATIO, large master bedroom with walk in closet, over size WI SHOWER in master bath, and blinds in ALL rooms, and more. The neighborhood includes a large community pool, splash area, playground, and walking trails.

For open house information, contact Leonard McManaman, Keller Williams Frisco Stars at 972-712-9898

Copyright © 2021 North Texas Real Estate Information Systems, Inc. All rights reserved. All information provided by the listing agent/broker is deemed reliable but is not guaranteed and should be independently verified.(ID: realtor---3yd-NTREIS-14723414)

See more property details

