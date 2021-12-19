ContributorsPublishersAdvertisers
Tyler, TX

Take a look at these homes on the Tyler market now

Tyler News Watch
Tyler News Watch
 2 days ago

(Tyler, TX) There aren’t many better ways to get a sense for what you might love in a home in Tyler than checking out what’s on the market now. Whether you’re looking for a place to raise a family or retire, these listings show the exciting array that’s being offered.

Here are a selection of listings from our classifieds:

https://img.particlenews.com/image.php?url=2WGc5a_0dR5iAEP00

11171 Marsh Wren Circle, Flint, 75762

4 Beds 3 Baths | $550,000 | Single Family Residence | 3,359 Square Feet | Built in 2002

Custom built home in gated Forest Glen South Subdivision in Flint just off Old Jacksonville Hwy with easy access schools, churches, shopping, medical services and all that Tyler has to offer. Beautiful 4-bedroom 3 bath with an office. The homeIncludes endless storage with custom cabinets and granite throughout. The master bedroom is large with a great view to the large 1.190-acre backyard. The master bath has been renovated to include an amazing shower and granite countertops.Spend your evening in the newly added sunroom with a glass of wine looking upon the fully fenced back yard. This will not last long so bring your offers.

For open house information, contact Laura Hooker, Leslie Cain Realty at 903-594-8721

Copyright © 2021 North Texas Real Estate Information Systems, Inc. All rights reserved. All information provided by the listing agent/broker is deemed reliable but is not guaranteed and should be independently verified.(ID: realtor---3yd-NTREIS-14707350)

See more property details
https://img.particlenews.com/image.php?url=2btbWG_0dR5iAEP00

10973 Oak Haven Cir, Tyler, 75708

4 Beds 2 Baths | $179,900 | Mobile Home | 2,432 Square Feet | Built in 2007

An amazing opportunity to buy a nicely remodeled, SPACIOUS 4 bedroom house in the country, yet only minutes from downtown Tyler and Lindale, and quick access to I20! This home is FHA and VA approved, and has everything needed for a growing family such as an open kitchen, dining, and living area, 2 covered rear porches and 2 wooded acres to play on and enjoy. New appliances, water heater, flooring, interior paint, fixtures and wiring, with improvements made to the deck. Hurry, schedule your viewing today!

For open house information, contact Denice Smith, Keller Williams Realty-Tyler at 903-534-6600

Copyright © 2021 Greater Tyler Association of Realtors. All rights reserved. All information provided by the listing agent/broker is deemed reliable but is not guaranteed and should be independently verified.(ID: realtor---3yd-GTARTX-10143557)

See more property details
https://img.particlenews.com/image.php?url=3LSWWv_0dR5iAEP00

1921 Miller Drive, Tyler, 75701

4 Beds 3 Baths | $239,900 | Single Family Residence | 2,622 Square Feet | Built in 1961

Beautiful home located near shopping, restaurants and hospitals. Updates include enclosed garage which can be used as a MIL suite, MB, gameroom, etc. It has a step in tub and a half bath. Updated kitchen has barnwood tile counters, tile backsplash and travertine floor. Gorgeous stone fireplace in the family room is wood burning but can accommodate gas logs. Custom blinds throughout. Remodeled master bath with tiled shower, beautiful bowl sink, new fixtures in antique vanity, travertine floor. Office or sitting area off the family room. Walk out to the covered patio with rock koi pond and natural landscaping. This is a must see. Welcome Home!

For open house information, contact Joanne Lowery, RealEdge Real Estate - Tyler at 903-561-0000

Copyright © 2021 Greater Tyler Association of Realtors. All rights reserved. All information provided by the listing agent/broker is deemed reliable but is not guaranteed and should be independently verified.(ID: realtor---3yd-GTARTX-10142325)

See more property details
https://img.particlenews.com/image.php?url=2e5voB_0dR5iAEP00

16640 Quiet Bay Dr, Tyler, 75707

3 Beds 2 Baths | $499,000 | Single Family Residence | 2,112 Square Feet | Built in 1977

Wonderful waterfront home on a peaceful cove on Lake Tyler East. This three bedroom, two bath home has been meticulously maintained and sits on a fully fenced level lot. Light and bright with an abundance of windows, the views of the lake are paramount! Enjoy the views either from the living area with wood burning fireplace with a blower and custom cedar mantel or from the spacious sunroom! The adjacent kitchen makes gatherings easy and is equipped with custom cabinetry and a huge island with seating space. The split master is a tranquil retreat, and the ensuite bath offers a separate tub and shower, double sinks, and good storage. The two guest rooms allow plenty of space for guests or family and one of the rooms has a full ensuite bath. Completing the interior is the utility room. Outside, the expansive flagstone patio with firepit leads to a covered porch area/carport connected to a handy storage building. Plenty of room to add a pool! This property is also located close to open water and has a private dock! Don't miss this treasure! SPECIAL FINANCING AVAILABLE! Come See! Come Buy!

For open house information, contact Judy Kunzman, Keller Williams Realty-Tyler at 903-534-6600

Copyright © 2021 Greater Tyler Association of Realtors. All rights reserved. All information provided by the listing agent/broker is deemed reliable but is not guaranteed and should be independently verified.(ID: realtor---3yd-GTARTX-10136511)

See more property details

Comments / 0

