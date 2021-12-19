Take a look at these homes for sale in Waco

(Waco, TX) If you’ve been thinking about buying a home, there aren’t many reasons not to check out one of these homes on the market in Waco. Whether you’re looking for a modest two-bedroom or something more spacious, there are options here to suit a range of buyers.

255 Arrowhead Point, Woodway, 76712 8 Beds 7 Baths | $1,010,000 | Single Family Residence | 9,463 Square Feet | Built in 1977

If rare and almost unlimited possibilities are what you're searching for then look no further than this massive home on a sprawling 3 acres on Hog Creek providing plenty of opportunity to explore, entertain and live a life of adventure. Boasting great views from almost every window, five car garage, cabana, mother in law quarters and too many other features to mention. The opportunity provided by this property does not come around often.

2625 Ethel Avenue, Waco, 76707 3 Beds 2 Baths | $130,000 | Single Family Residence | 1,462 Square Feet | Built in 1922

This super cute 1922 home is ready for someone to come and restore it to its former glory! This property has so much potential and would be the perfect investment property or new home for a lucky person. The front curb appeal stands out with the large covered front porch that is just waiting for a rocking chair or swing! There is great entertaining space with the living, dining, and kitchen with a pass through from the kitchen. There are two bedrooms and a bathroom off of the living area. In addition is a third bedroom with its very own ensuite bathroom which is an amazing added bonus and not seen very much in 1920?s homes. A fenced in backyard complete this fantastic opportunity! So do not miss out on this one and schedule with us today!

908 Dearborn Street, Waco, 76704 3 Beds 1 Bath | $75,000 | Single Family Residence | 864 Square Feet | Built in 1948

Investors, don't let this one pass you by! It Would be a great addition to your portfolio. It is currently leased for $800 monthly through 3/31/22.

2812 Brosnan Road, Lorena, 76655 4 Beds 3 Baths | $338,470 | Single Family Residence | 2,149 Square Feet | Built in None

The Abilene is a two-story, 4-bedroom, 2.5 bath home that features approximately 2149 square feet of living space. The inviting entryway opens into the spacious living area with a dining area that flows effortlessly to the bright and functionally designed kitchen. Enjoy preparing meals and spending time together gathered around the kitchen island. On the main floor, the spacious Bedroom 1 suite offers a generously sized room and bathroom, complete with a large walk-in closet with plenty of room for storage. The remaining bedrooms in this home are located on the second level. The additional full three-piece bathroom is also located upstairs. Youll enjoy added security in your new DR Horton home with our Home is Connected features. Using one central hub that talks to all the devices in your home, you can control the lights, thermostat and locks, all from your cellular device. DR Horton also includes an Amazon Echo Dot to make voice activation a reality in your new Smart Home. Available features listed on select homes only. With D.R. Horton's simple buying process and ten-year limited warranty, there's no reason to wait. (Prices, plans, dimensions, specifications, features, incentives, and availability are subject to change without notice obligation)

