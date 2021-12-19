House hunt South Bend: See what’s on the market now

(South Bend, IN) There aren’t many better ways to get a sense for what you might love in a home in South Bend than checking out what’s on the market now. Whether you’re looking for a new home on acreage or a fixer-upper close to amenities, you can probably find a listing here to suit you.

These listings are from our classifieds:

733 E 4Th Street, Mishawaka, 46544 3 Beds 1 Bath | $139,900 | Single Family Residence | 1,445 Square Feet | Built in 1892

Your perfect starter home awaits you! Move right into this recently updated two-story home in Mishawaka close to parks and shopping. Walk into the spacious living room with tall ceilings and original hardwood floors. You will love the abundance of natural light that pours through the large windows. The kitchen features brand new cabinetry, counters, and flooring. A $1,500 appliance credit is included so you can pick out your own kitchen appliances. Don't miss the detached garage and spacious backyard. Schedule your showing today before this home gets snatched up!

1302 Chalfont Street, South Bend, 46617 2 Beds 2 Baths | $127,900 | Single Family Residence | 859 Square Feet | Built in 1951

Back on the Market at no fault of the Seller. Walking distance to Norte Dame. Cute 2 bedroom with 2 full bathrooms. New vinyl plank flooring throughout the first floor. Kitchen appliances are included, partially finished area in the basement with the 2nd full bath, you decide if you want carpet or vinyl flooring, enclosed breezeway adds extra living space, fully fenced yard plus an oversized 2 car attached garage. Call today for your private showing.

14300 Dragoon Trail, Mishawaka, 46544 2 Beds 1 Bath | $189,900 | Single Family Residence | 1,224 Square Feet | Built in 1947

Investor special! Here's your chance to own over 6 acres in PHM Schools! Lots of potential in this two bedroom one bathroom home that was in the middle of a renovation. It can easily be converted back to a 3 bedroom. The wood floors have been sanded and are ready to be finished. There is a detached two car garage with work area along with a few outbuildings. Beautiful large 2 acre yard with approx 4 wooded acres on a hill in a great location close to Capital and the bypass!

15399 Kerlin Drive, Granger, 46530 3 Beds 2 Baths | $215,000 | Single Family Residence | 2,104 Square Feet | Built in 1970

Well care for home beautiful hardwood floors in most of the rooms and we think under the living room carpet1/2 bath off the main bedroom full bath off the main hallway. Full finished basement for entertaining. Fenced in yard. 2 car attached garage. Whole house vacuum.

