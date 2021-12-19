House hunt Pueblo: See what’s on the market now

(Pueblo, CO) If you’ve been thinking about buying a home, there aren’t many reasons not to check out one of these homes on the market in Pueblo. Whether you’re looking for a new home on acreage or a fixer-upper close to amenities, you can probably find a listing here to suit you.

Here are a selection of listings from our classifieds:

235 Riverwalk, Pueblo, 81003 3 Beds 4 Baths | $719,000 | Condominium | 2,995 Square Feet | Built in 2006

This is an Immaculate Condo on the Riverwalk overlooking Lake Victoria! As you step inside, you will appreciate the modern flow of this unique floorplan, with its large arched windows, stunning views, ample natural light and beautiful kitchen & living area. The kitchen is elegantly appointed with stainless appliances, granite countertops, sleek lighting fixtures, cabinets & backsplash with a large walk-in pantry. The open, inviting living area with gas fireplace and formal dining room completes the Main level. The Upper level includes a spacious & luxurious en suite master bedroom with a private balcony, soaking tub and walk-in shower with a true spa-like feel. This level also includes two additional bedrooms and a comfortable entertainment/family area. While each level is finished with a walk-out deck, there is a bonus third level with a wet bar/family room that is adjoining another large outdoor deck, perfect for entertaining friends and family all throughout the year. You will love the beautiful designer flooring throughout, the amazing Riverwalk views from every floor with balconies on every level-This home is exquisite and spacious, with underground parking and a fabulous location in the desirable downtown/Riverwalk area, where entertainment, restaurants, and activities are just minutes away!

For open house information, contact Shawn Martinez, Rocky Mountain Realty at 719-569-7276

1401 10Th St, Pueblo, 81001 3 Beds 1 Bath | $195,000 | Single Family Residence | 1,310 Square Feet | Built in 1904

Well maintained 3 bedroom house. Main level offers a large kitchen with all appliances including clothes washer and dryer, a large main level bedroom with a wall of built-in cabinetry for storage. Partial basement is ideal for a rec room with plenty of storage. House offers a backup heating source of wood or coal. House sits on a large fenced corner lot and is all set up for your gardening needs. Outback in addition to yard space you have a 1-car detached garage, carport, and exterior shed. Nice location near Parkview Elementary and the library.

For open house information, contact Team Familia, Rocky Mountain Realty at 719-569-7276

1613 Jerry Murphy Rd, Pueblo, 81001 3 Beds 2 Baths | $192,000 | Single Family Residence | 875 Square Feet | Built in 1954

Belmont home with much to offer- good size lot with large backyard; 3 spacious bedrooms with two bathrooms. Nice living room and family room for privacy if needed. The basement has a wet bar for entertaining and enjoying! Solar panels and system stay with the property and will be paid off per the seller at closing. Don't miss out on this wonderful home waiting to make yours today!

For open house information, contact Team Gary Miller, RE/MAX Of Pueblo Inc at 719-547-1717

307 N Queen Avenue, Pueblo, 81001 3 Beds 2 Baths | $219,500 | Single Family Residence | 2,462 Square Feet | Built in 1926

Completely reimagined remodel on this spacious 3 bedroom Rancher floor plan. Featuring a PRIVATE FULL BATH off master. Did we mention newly remodeled? Open floor plan with adjunct dedicated dining area. Large living room. Unique ladder access to over 500 sf of attic space for storage or future build out for a classy office space. Energy conscious baseboard heating. Standup full basement is perfect for a shop or convert to a HUGE drive in garage. Can also be finished for even more bedrooms and living space.

For open house information, contact Aaron W Robinson, The Platinum Group at 719-536-4444